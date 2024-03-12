WOOFi Pro is the First Decentralized Exchange Integrated with Tealstreet







KINGSTOWN, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOOFi Pro , the premier decentralized perpetual futures exchange, is thrilled to announce its integration with Tealstreet , a state-of-the-art trading interface designed for high-performance derivatives. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as WOOFi Pro becomes the first decentralized exchange (DEX) to offer its users an enhanced trading experience through Tealstreet's advanced platform.

WOOFi Pro, renowned for its Limit Order Book model that ensures deep liquidity, now provides its users with access to Tealstreet's highly refined user interface and sophisticated toolset. This integration enables traders on WOOFi Pro to leverage a suite of advanced trading tools and features, facilitating a seamless and efficient trading experience.

Traditionally limited to centralized exchanges (CEXs), Tealstreet traders can now explore the benefits of trading on a permissionless DEX. This includes no Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements, self-custody of assets, and potential exposure to an Orderly Network airdrop.

This integration comes on the back of a remarkable period of growth for WOOFi Pro, which has now crossed $3.5 billion in volume and amassed more than 41,000 unique traders. These milestones underscore WOOFi Pro's position as a leading force in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector, reflecting the platform's commitment to providing its users with unparalleled trading experiences.

Tealstreet is engineered to optimize trading workflows, including order placement, position management, and overall trading operations. Its development was driven by seasoned traders seeking a competitive edge, leading to a platform that distinguishes itself through a free-to-use business model, cutting-edge order tools, and a seamless mobile experience.

Ben Yorke, VP of Ecosystem at WOOFi said: "We're thrilled to announce WOOFi's integration with Tealstreet, marking a pivotal moment in DeFi by merging our deep liquidity and advanced trading platform with Tealstreet's superior trading tools and UI. This partnership not only elevates the trading experience on a decentralized exchange but also opens up new possibilities for traders with no KYC and self-custody. Together with Tealstreet, we're driving innovation, making sophisticated trading accessible to everyone in the DeFi space."

Luke Turner, COO & Co-Founder of Tealstreet said: "The partnership between WOOFi and Tealstreet marks a pivotal advancement in decentralized finance (DeFi), transcending simple integration to create a robust collaboration. This union offers traders autonomy, breaking free from centralized control and embracing innovation. By combining WOOFi's features with Tealstreet's advanced trading tools and interface, they lead the charge in DeFi evolution. This initiative opens new avenues for sophisticated trading, championing freedom and innovation in the financial domain. It signifies a shift towards a more empowered trading community."

This strategic integration is set to redefine the standards of crypto derivatives trading, providing traders with unparalleled access to DEX advantages while maintaining the sophisticated trading capabilities they require. Both WOOFi Pro and Tealstreet are committed to continuously enhancing the trading experience, ensuring that users have the tools and resources they need to succeed in the fast-paced world of crypto trading.

