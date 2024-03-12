Diversified Search Group’s Judith M. von Seldeneck and Aileen K. Alexander Recognized in The Philadelphia Business Journal’s 2024 Power 100 List

Philadelphia, PA, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second consecutive year, the Philadelphia Business Journal has named Judith “Judee” M. von Seldeneck, Founder and Chair, and Aileen K. Alexander, Chief Executive Officer of Diversified Search Group to its Power 100 list of leaders shaping Greater Philadelphia.

Compiled by the publication’s editorial team, the annual Power 100 list showcases influential business leaders in healthcare, economic development, real estate, hospitality, tourism, higher education, and other key industries throughout the region. The profile on von Seldeneck and Alexander highlights their success in advising clients and helping them identify and recruit leaders across industries throughout Greater Philadelphia as well as Diversified Search Group’s major growth and national expansion in recent years.

"Our success is rooted within the Philadelphia region, where our journey began,” von Seldeneck says. “We deeply appreciate the Philadelphia Business Journal’s recognition of our contributions to fostering exemplary leadership and business growth. This honor is a testament to the tireless dedication of our Diversified Search Group family, whose collective impact resonates across many industries worldwide.”

"It's an honor to be among distinguished leaders who are making a significant impact on our region," says Alexander. "For five decades, our trailblazing Founder and distinguished team of experts have been at the forefront of the executive search industry in Philadelphia and globally. We are grateful for the opportunity to enact our steadfast belief that meaningful transformation, performance, and sustainable growth are anchored in effective leadership."

Von Seldeneck, who founded the company in 1974, has propelled Diversified Search Group through five strategic acquisitions and unparalleled growth, solidifying its position as a Top 10 executive search firm, notably the only one with a female CEO. She is a nationally recognized entrepreneur honored with prestigious awards, including the 2022 Forbes 50 Over 50 Entrepreneurs list presented by Forbes and Know Your Value, and the William Penn Award, Philadelphia’s highest civic honor. She has also been honored with The Most Admired CEOs Lifetime Achievement Award by the Philadelphia Business Journal and was previously named to the Philadelphia Business Journal’s 2018 Power 100 and 2023 Power 101 lists. She also created the JVS Philadelphia Fund for Women, awarding $2 Million in grants to local woman-owned businesses.

As CEO, Alexander has successfully led two of the firm’s most recent acquisitions, including Alta Associates, a leading executive search firm specializing in cybersecurity, IT risk management, and data privacy, and Yardstick Management, to expand the firm’s consulting and convening capabilities. She is a Global Board Member of AltoPartners, a leading international alliance of executive search firms, with DSG as the exclusive U.S. Partner. Former Captain in the U.S. Army, Alexander is also actively involved in community organizations, including the Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce's CEO Council of Growth and a member of the University City Science Center Board of Directors. She serves on the Board of Directors for the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Philadelphia as well as her Alma Mater, Villa Joseph Marie High School. She was previously named to the Philadelphia Business Journal's 2023 Power 101 list, 2023 Veterans in Business, 2022 Women of Distinction, and 2023-24 Influencers Collection.

ABOUT DIVERSIFIED SEARCH GROUP

Purpose. Progress. Performance.

Diversified Search Group (DSG) is the largest woman-founded and woman-led executive search firm in the U.S., and for nearly five decades, has been driven by purpose, progress, and performance. Consistently recognized by Forbes as one of the nation’s top retained executive search firms, DSG is an industry leader in recruiting diverse, inclusive, and transformational leadership for clients. The firm is deliberately different in its approach and is comprised of a combination of specialty practices with deep industry expertise, that together harness their collective resources to identify new leaders to meet the needs of our changing world: Diversified Search, Alta Associates, BioQuest, Koya Partners, Grant Cooper, Storbeck Search, and Yardstick Management.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, DSG operates in over a dozen offices nationwide and offers global services as the exclusive U.S. partner of AltoPartners, the international alliance of independent executive search firms. For more information, visit diversifiedsearchgroup.com.

ABOUT ALTOPARTNERS

Established in 2006, AltoPartners is a leading international alliance of retained executive search and leadership consulting firms that combines the reach of a global network with the local knowledge and entrepreneurial spirit of independent partners working together to find the client’s perfect candidate fit. Today the alliance covers 64 offices in 37 countries and is ranked in the Top 10 Global Search Firms.

The AltoPartners alliance has created a distinctive force in executive search worldwide, giving global coverage across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. For more information about the work we do and the countries we cover, please visit altopartners.com.