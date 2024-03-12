Cirtronics Highlights the Importance of Market Fit in Successful Commercialization through Panel Discussions at the 2023 & 2024 Robotics Summit and Expo

Milford, NH, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through shared insights from four experts in the robotics industry during a panel discussion at the 2023 Robotics Summit and Expo in Boston, MA, Cirtronics has compiled some of their best advice about understanding market fit and how to work with a contract manufacturer (CM) successfully.

Hear from Jennifer Apicella, Executive Director of Pittsburgh Robotics Network; Reese Mozer, former President of Ondas Holdings and CEO and Co-Founder of American Robotics; Nikolai Romanov, CTO and Co-Founder of Labrador Systems, and Tom Ryden, Executive Director of MassRobotics, as they demystify the robotics roadmap to successful commercialization. The article "Navigating the Robotics Industry: Insights on Market Fit and Contract Manufacturing Success" can be accessed through Cirtronics' website.

Are you looking to learn more about successful product commercialization and manufacturing partnerships? Attend the Cirtronics-sponsored panel discussion at the upcoming Robotics Summit and Expo, May 1-2, at the Boston Convention Center.

The session, titled "The Intersection of Robotics Business Commercialization and Manufacturing," is slated for May 1st at 11:30 am and will once again feature Jennifer Apicella, PRN's Executive Director, alongside other industry experts. The panel will be moderated by the Chair of Cirtronics' Board of Advisors, Andy McMillan. Panelists will share their insights across the industry and offer valuable strategies for success for companies at any stage in the commercialization process.

Cirtronics invites you to this insightful panel discussion and to visit Booth #206 to discuss your commercialization needs. For more information about Cirtronics, visit their website.

About Cirtronics

Cirtronics, located in the Greater Boston area, excels at manufacturing complex systems for highly regulated markets. Cirtronics thrives in the exacting standards and details required by demanding and quality-intensive applications, including medical, robotics, security, defense, and industrial. Via Precision Engagement®, Cirtronics tailors services to the needs of each customer. Services can include manufacturing readiness, strategic sourcing, full-scale manufacturing, test, and fulfillment of complete electromechanical or mechanical systems, sub-assemblies, and boards. Cirtronics is ISO 9001 and 13485 Certified, FDA and ITAR Registered, and an employee-owned business. For more information, visit www.cirtronics.com.

