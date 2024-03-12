MIAMI, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ibogaine By David Dardashti, a company that specializes in helping people heal from trauma, has announced a revolutionary algorithm to help treat Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

The algorithm is a revolutionary approach to PTSD treatment, as it is designed to determine dosage and time needed for a particular patient's treatment. It takes into account several factors such as the severity of the event, how recent the trauma happened, and how likely the patient is of suppressing their feelings surrounding the trauma. This has been an important milestone in PTSD treatment and research, as it is the first algorithm of its kind to consider all these points before forming its results. Furthermore, it is designed to be used for those exclusively seeking treatment for trauma and does not require any mind-altering substances during the duration of treatment. “The journey towards healing is difficult and often forgotten, but I believe that through this algorithm, we can save lives,” said David Dardashti, CEO. “The memories that cloud our lives with darkness will eventually adapt into a symphony of light.” This algorithm has been designed to help PTSD patients more effectively move on with their lives, without the fear of painful memories reemerging. It has already shown to be effective in the few cases it has been tested on, and the Ibogaine By David Dardashti team hopes that it will help countless others in the future.

