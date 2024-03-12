SaharaBets Partners with Birches Health to Increase Accessibility to Responsible Gaming Resources and Problem Gambling Treatment

PHOENIX, Arizona, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SaharaBets and Birches Health announced the formation of a partnership focusing on proactive engagement and education in Responsible Gaming. The partnership provides SaharaBets’ customers with a streamlined custom referral pathway for users facing behavioral health challenges. March is U.S. Problem Gambling Awareness Month, a nationwide grassroots campaign that aims to increase awareness of problem gambling and promote prevention, treatment and recovery services.



Birches Health is a cutting-edge healthcare company that provides resources and services for behavioral addictions, with a core focus on gambling and gaming disorders. Utilizing a three-pronged approach centered around education, engagement and treatment, Birches Health provides clinician-approved online learning modules, self-assessments and best-in-class resources to build awareness around problem gambling behaviors and provide accessible treatment options for at-risk individuals. Birches Health is proud to offer treatment in conjunction with the Division of Problem Gambling within the Arizona Department of Gaming through their Treatment Assistance Program.

“We are pleased to collaborate with SaharaBets to ensure individuals who need educational resources and treatment can access them quickly, conveniently, and securely,” said Elliott Rapaport, Founder of Birches Health. “Partnerships like this one ensure a supportive, safer ecosystem throughout Arizona.”

Andrew Patterson, President of SaharaBets, continued: “We are excited to offer SaharaBets’ customers information and resources that are easy to access and utilize directly from the SaharaBets app. Furthermore, we look forward to working with the Birches Health team on continuing to improve the learning opportunities for our team and customers.”

To learn more about SaharaBets or access their platform visit saharabets.com or download the SaharaBets app in Arizona today.

Access online educational and assessment resources or explore treatment options by visiting www.BirchesHealth.com, emailing hello@bircheshealth.com or calling (833) 483-3838.

About Birches Health

Birches Health is a problem gambling treatment provider that focuses on the prevention and treatment of gambling addiction, gaming addiction and related mental and behavioral health problems in the United States. Birches Health provides modernized solutions for Responsible Gaming, including online educational resources, learning modules and convenient treatment options designed and led by licensed, specialized behavioral health clinicians. Birches Health’s mission is to provide convenient, comprehensive care and resources to individuals facing challenges related to problem gambling and other behavioral addictions.

About SaharaBets

Power Wagering LLC dba SaharaBets is an event wagering operator licensed by the Arizona Department of Gaming and owned by Meruelo Gaming LLC, an affiliate of the SAHARA Las Vegas and Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada. A premier sports betting app that makes betting on sports easier than ever. Wager on all the major sports you know and love from anywhere in the State of Arizona. SaharaBets offers a wide variety of wagers including straight bets, parlay bets, round robins, and teasers. Featuring live in game markets, safe and secure transactions, quick and easy enrollment and easy deposit and withdrawal methods available. For ongoing news and information, visit www.SaharaBets.com