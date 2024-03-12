CIO Leadership: The Call for Visionary Global Leadership Will Power the Discussion at HMG Strategy’s 17th Annual New York CIO Summit of America on April 11

WESTPORT, Conn., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is thrilled to announce that its signature event – the 17th Annual New York CIO Summit of America – will be held on April 11 at the Harvard Club of New York.







The theme for the summit – Visionary Global Leadership: Thriving Securely in the Age of Accelerated Innovation – will drive the discussion among CIOs, CISOs and C-level business technology leaders at the event.

“There’s never been a better time to be an enterprise business technology executive,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “With Generative AI and an array of transformational digital technologies at their disposal, CEOs and the Board are counting on CIOs and business technology leaders to help reimagine the business and to invent fresh Go-to-Market models and business services to power new waves of revenue growth.”

World-class executives speaking at the 17th Annual New York CIO Summit of America will include:

Wolfgang Bauriedel , Senior Client Partner, Technology and Digital, Korn Ferry

, Senior Client Partner, Technology and Digital, Korn Ferry Anil Cheriyan , Board Member & Advisor, Retired Executive

, Board Member & Advisor, Retired Executive Michael Coden , Associate Director, Cybersecurity, MIT Sloan School of Management

, Associate Director, Cybersecurity, MIT Sloan School of Management Mike Crowe , Retired CIO, Board Member and Advisor, Colgate-Palmolive

, Retired CIO, Board Member and Advisor, Colgate-Palmolive Sunil Dadlani , EVP, Chief Information & Digital Officer & Chief Cyber Security Officer, Atlantic Health System

, EVP, Chief Information & Digital Officer & Chief Cyber Security Officer, Atlantic Health System Rich Dolce , VP, IT & Americas Information Systems Officer, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corp.

, VP, IT & Americas Information Systems Officer, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corp. Eric Driscoll , Director of FinOps, Apptio

, Director of FinOps, Apptio Richard M. Entrup , Managing Director and Head of Emerging Solutions – Enterprise Innovation, KPMG

, Managing Director and Head of Emerging Solutions – Enterprise Innovation, KPMG Cindy Finkelman , Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal Elizabeth Hackenson , SVP & CIO, Schneider Electric

, SVP & CIO, Schneider Electric Gary Harbison , Global CISO, Johnson & Johnson

, Global CISO, Johnson & Johnson Emily Heath , General Partner, Cyberstarts

, General Partner, Cyberstarts Aaron Katz , Head of Security Driven Infrastructure, The TCW Group

, Head of Security Driven Infrastructure, The TCW Group Gary King , Board Member & Advisor, Retired CIO, T-Mobile

, Board Member & Advisor, Retired CIO, T-Mobile Stuart Kippelman , CIO & Commercial Cybersecurity Business Leader, Parsons Corp.

, CIO & Commercial Cybersecurity Business Leader, Parsons Corp. Tony Leng , Managing Partner, CIO & CTO Global Functional Head, H.I.E.C.

, Managing Partner, CIO & CTO Global Functional Head, H.I.E.C. Patrick Maroney , Best Practices Advisor, High Tech Industry, SAP

, Best Practices Advisor, High Tech Industry, SAP Georgia Papathomas , Venture Capital Advisor, Board Member

, Venture Capital Advisor, Board Member Mark Polansky , Founder & Managing Director, Outcome Solutions, LLC

, Founder & Managing Director, Outcome Solutions, LLC Leo Rajapakse , Global Head of Platform Infrastructure, Digital & Advanced Technologies, Bimbo Bakeries

, Global Head of Platform Infrastructure, Digital & Advanced Technologies, Bimbo Bakeries Florin Rotar , Chief AI Officer, Avanade

, Chief AI Officer, Avanade Bernadette Rotolo , SVP, Global Technology Enablement COO, Warner Music Group

, SVP, Global Technology Enablement COO, Warner Music Group Steven Wallstedt , CISO, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, NY

, CISO, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, NY Angela Yochem, Global CIO, Krispy Kreme

HMG Strategy’s 2024-2025 Global Leadership Institute Awards recognize the industry’s premier business technology executives who are making a difference in their organizations and their respective vertical market.

Distinguished CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for HMG Strategy 2024-2025 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 17th Annual New York CIO Summit of America will include:

Yuri Aguiar , Chief Enterprise Data Officer, WPP

, Chief Enterprise Data Officer, WPP Sunil Dadlani , EVP, Chief Information & Digital Officer & Chief Cyber Security Officer, Atlantic Health System

, EVP, Chief Information & Digital Officer & Chief Cyber Security Officer, Atlantic Health System Rich Dolce , VP, IT & Americas Information Systems Officer, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corp.

, VP, IT & Americas Information Systems Officer, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corp. Christopher Holden , SVP & CISO, Crum & Forster

, SVP & CISO, Crum & Forster Aaron Katz , Head of Security Driven Infrastructure, The TCW Group

, Head of Security Driven Infrastructure, The TCW Group Carmine Lizza , CIO and Global Head of Technology, Lazard

, CIO and Global Head of Technology, Lazard Ashish Parmar , SVP & CIO, Tapestry

, SVP & CIO, Tapestry Tej Patel , VP, IT & CIO, Stevens Institute

, VP, IT & CIO, Stevens Institute Naresh Podila , CISO, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

, CISO, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Leo Rajapakse , Head of Platform Infrastructure, Bimbo Bakeries

, Head of Platform Infrastructure, Bimbo Bakeries Florin Rotar , Chief AI Officer, Avanade

, Chief AI Officer, Avanade Steven Wallstedt, CISO, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, NY

Valued Partners for the 17th Annual New York CIO Summit of America include Akamai, Appian, Apptio, BetterCloud, Box, Cyberstarts, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, GTM Capital, LastPass, Moveworks, Netskope, NPower, Nutanix, Oasis, Palo Alto Networks, Prisma Cloud by Palo Alto Networks, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, Schneider Electric, SIM New York Metro, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 17th Annual New York CIO Summit of America and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 15th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit on March 21st.

Recipients of HMG Strategy’s Global Leadership Institute Awards at its 15th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will include:

Gary Desai , EVP and CIO, Discount Tire

, EVP and CIO, Discount Tire Michelle Ferrara , CIO, Arizona Public Service

, CIO, Arizona Public Service Jerry Hope , VP of Business Information Systems, Imagine Learning

, VP of Business Information Systems, Imagine Learning Brian Kirkland , CIO, Choice Hotels

, CIO, Choice Hotels Mike Shanko , SVP, CIO, Blue Yonder

, SVP, CIO, Blue Yonder Deanna Wise, CIO, Banner Health

Key topics to be explored at the 15th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will include the use of cutting-edge technologies and partnerships to boost business performance.

Top-tier speakers at the 15th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will include:

Renee Arrington , President and COO, Pearson Partners International

, President and COO, Pearson Partners International Jason Bredimus , VP IT & CISO, Shamrock Foods Company

, VP IT & CISO, Shamrock Foods Company Bao-Ha Bui , Client Solutions Lead, FPT Software Americas

, Client Solutions Lead, FPT Software Americas Max Chan , CIO, Avnet

, CIO, Avnet Paul Chapman , VP, Business Strategy, Cisco

, VP, Business Strategy, Cisco Shane Coleman , Head of Global Sales Engineering, Cyera

, Head of Global Sales Engineering, Cyera Barbara Cooper , President, Executive Coaching

, President, Executive Coaching Gary Desai , EVP & CIO, Discount Tire

, EVP & CIO, Discount Tire Michelle Ferrara , CIO, Arizona Public Service

, CIO, Arizona Public Service Travis Garriss , SVP & CIO, BAE Systems

, SVP & CIO, BAE Systems Mark Goodaire , Director of Automation & Transformation, Automation Anywhere,

, Director of Automation & Transformation, Automation Anywhere, Michael Heiser , CISO, Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System

, CISO, Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System Eric Helmer , CTO, Rimini Street

, CTO, Rimini Street Laura Hemenway , Founder and President, Paradigm Solutions

, Founder and President, Paradigm Solutions Scott Hicar , SVP & CISO, Benchmark Electronics

, SVP & CISO, Benchmark Electronics Jerry Hope , VP, Business Information Systems, Imagine Learning

, VP, Business Information Systems, Imagine Learning Bipin Jayaraj , SVP & CIO, Rogers Corp.

, SVP & CIO, Rogers Corp. Brian Kirkland , CIO, Choice Hotels International Inc.

, CIO, Choice Hotels International Inc. Bianca Lochner , CIO, City of Scottsdale

, CIO, City of Scottsdale Ralph Loura , Independent Advisor, Transformational CIO, Board Member

, Independent Advisor, Transformational CIO, Board Member Jason McKay , Chief Product Officer, Rapidscale

, Chief Product Officer, Rapidscale Joe Pensiero , CIO, GPA Global

, CIO, GPA Global Steve Phillpott , Strategic Advisor, Board Member and President, SIM San Diego

, Strategic Advisor, Board Member and President, SIM San Diego Gery Plourde , OpenText IAM & IoT Solution Consulting, OpenText

, OpenText IAM & IoT Solution Consulting, OpenText Raghu Santanam , Senior Associate Dean, W.P Carey School of Business, Arizona State University

, Senior Associate Dean, W.P Carey School of Business, Arizona State University Michael Shanko , SVP & CIO, Blue Yonder

, SVP & CIO, Blue Yonder Jean Shapiro , Chief Security Officer, Achieve

, Chief Security Officer, Achieve Jim Soboleski , VP, Cloud ERP Center of Excellence, SAP

, VP, Cloud ERP Center of Excellence, SAP Michael Spandau , SVP IT & CIO, Fender Musical Instruments

, SVP IT & CIO, Fender Musical Instruments Simon Taylor , EVP, PacketWatch; President, SIM Arizona

, EVP, PacketWatch; President, SIM Arizona Dan Turchin , CEO, PeopleReign

, CEO, PeopleReign Lowell Vande Kamp , Former CIO, Synergis Education, Inc.

, Former CIO, Synergis Education, Inc. Deanna Wise, SVP & CIO, Banner Health



Valued Partners for the 15th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit include Akamai, Automation Anywhere, BetterCloud, Box, Cox Business, Cyberstarts, Cyera, Darktrace, Delphix, FPT Corporation, GTM Capital, LastPass, Netskope, Nutanix, OpenText, Palo Alto Networks, Prisma Cloud by Palo Alto Networks, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, Savvy Security, she.net, SIM Arizona, T200, T-Mobile for Business, Tanium, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 15th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 15th Annual Dallas C-Level Technology Leadership Summit on April 2. Key topics to be explored at the event will include opportunities to leverage innovative technologies and partnerships to power business growth.

Distinguished CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for HMG Strategy 2024-2025 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 15th Annual Dallas C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will include:

Alain Espinosa , Global Director of Cybersecurity Operations, Upbound Group

, Global Director of Cybersecurity Operations, Upbound Group Todd Kackley , VP & CIO, Textron

, VP & CIO, Textron Jeff Kirby , CISO, Interstate Batteries

, CISO, Interstate Batteries Andy Laudato , COO, The Vitamin Shoppe

, COO, The Vitamin Shoppe Bob Rayes, CIO, Corgan



World-class speakers presenting at the 15th Annual Dallas C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will include:

Mike Anderson , CDO & CIO, Netskope

, CDO & CIO, Netskope Renee Arrington , President & COO, Pearson Partners International

, President & COO, Pearson Partners International Robin Austin , CTO/CISO, Colliers Group

, CTO/CISO, Colliers Group James Beeson , Executive Cybersecurity Advisor and Executive Coach, Cyber Advisors, LLC

, Executive Cybersecurity Advisor and Executive Coach, Cyber Advisors, LLC Harsha Bellur , EVP, CIO, James Avery

, EVP, CIO, James Avery Patrick Benoit , Global CISO, Brink’s Inc.

, Global CISO, Brink’s Inc. Jeevan Bobbili , Global Head, Intelligent Automation & Customer Ops – Digital Tech and Data, Alcon

, Global Head, Intelligent Automation & Customer Ops – Digital Tech and Data, Alcon Nellson Burns , Managing Partner, Destination IT

, Managing Partner, Destination IT Mark Connelly , Senior Advisor, Boston Consulting Group

, Senior Advisor, Boston Consulting Group Jamey Cummings , Partner, JM Search

, Partner, JM Search Israel Duanis , CEO & Co-Founder, Linx Security

, CEO & Co-Founder, Linx Security Alain Espinosa , Global Director Security Operations, Upbound Group

, Global Director Security Operations, Upbound Group William Floyd , Chief Information and Security Officer, FUTU US

, Chief Information and Security Officer, FUTU US Chris Gates , CTO, Allstate

, CTO, Allstate Mark Goodaire , Director of Automation & Transformation, Automation Anywhere

, Director of Automation & Transformation, Automation Anywhere Blake Holman , CIO, BBG

, CIO, BBG Todd Kackley , VP & CIO, Textron

, VP & CIO, Textron Jeff Kirby , CISO, Interstate Batteries

, CISO, Interstate Batteries Andy Laudato , COO, The Vitamin Shoppe

, COO, The Vitamin Shoppe Satyaki Lodh , SVP & CIO, Utz Brands, Inc.

, SVP & CIO, Utz Brands, Inc. Ravi Malick , SVP & Global CIO, Box

, SVP & Global CIO, Box Dalia Powers , SVP & CIO, Humana

, SVP & CIO, Humana Bob Rayes , CIO, Corgan

, CIO, Corgan Ed Robben , Managing Partner & Founder, Robben Advisory, LLC

, Managing Partner & Founder, Robben Advisory, LLC Drew Simonis , CISO, Juniper Networks

, CISO, Juniper Networks Mark Szkudlarek , VP, IT Operations, SanMar

, VP, IT Operations, SanMar Angela Venuk, CIO, Datascan



Valued Partners for the 15th Annual Dallas C-Level Technology Leadership Summit include Akamai, Appian, Automation Anywhere, BetterCloud, Box, Cyberstarts, Darktrace, Delphix, GTM Capital, LastPass, Moveworks, Netskope, Nexthink, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Prisma Cloud by Palo Alto Networks, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM Dallas/Fort Worth, Zoom, and Zscaler.

For more information about the 15th Annual C-Level Dallas Technology Leadership Summit and to register, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming schedule of CIO & CISO summits, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world’s #1 trusted digital platform connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 500,000 CIOs, CDOs, CISOs, CTOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives on strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years. Hunter has published six books on leadership, innovation and business transformation and is currently working on book 7.

In 2024, HMG Strategy will host 100 unique experiences for top-tier business technology leaders, including executive leadership summits, networking dinners and digital roundtables.

Since the inception of its Transformational CIO Awards in 2012, HMG Strategy has recognized hundreds of premier business technology executives who are making a difference in their organizations through the industry’s most distinguished and recognizable global leadership awards program.

In 2020, HMG Strategy introduced the Global Technology Executives Who Matter Awards to recognize the top-performing Chief Information Officers, Chief Information Security Officers, Senior Business Technology Leaders, Venture Capitalists and Search Executives who have demonstrated unparalleled leadership in areas such as Innovation, Business Transformation and Digital Disruption.

Now entering its 15th year of recognizing the exceptional contributions of business technology executives, HMG Strategy extended its recognition program beginning in 2021 to honor exemplary technology leaders and their teams who are making outstanding contributions to their organizations under the 2024-2025 Global Leadership Institute Awards.

HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy’s regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led advisory services such as its Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) service which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy’s Global Advisory Services are a unique set of peer-driven research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global macro-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.

HMG Ventures is a venture capital unit that’s designed to connect CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology executives with innovative early-stage technology companies from Silicon Valley to Tel Aviv. HMG Ventures provides technology executives with a window into hot emerging technology companies that can help move the needle for their businesses while also offering these executives unparalleled personal investment opportunities. One early-stage investment in an enterprise-level AI-powered service management provider has generated a 100X return.

HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a forum that’s designed to connect enterprise technology and cybersecurity leaders with the most innovative technology and cybersecurity companies from across the world.

HMG Strategy: We Build Legends Here.

For more information, contact Tom Hoffman at tomhoffman@hmgstrategy.com or by calling 203-221-2702.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08f6b27e-1568-41ae-8e11-63770e8a37d7