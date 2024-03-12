Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Membrane Market Report 2024: Global Market Projected to Hit $1.2 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Demand for Wastewater Treatment and Renewable Energy

Dublin, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyvinylidene Fluoride Membrane Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global polyvinylidene fluoride membrane market is expected to reach an estimated $1.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising need for wastewater treatment and growing demand for renewable energy.

The future of the global polyvinylidene fluoride membrane market looks promising with opportunities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology, food and beverage, electronics and semiconductor, water and wastewater treatment, chemical processing, oil & gas, and automotive markets.

Polyvinylidene Fluoride Membrane by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global polyvinylidene fluoride membrane by material type, technology, end use industry, and region.



Polyvinylidene Fluoride Membrane Market by Material Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]

Hydrophilic PVDF Membrane

Hydrophobic PVDF Membrane

Polyvinylidene Fluoride Membrane Market by Technology [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]

Microfiltration PVDF Membrane

Ultrafiltration PVDF Membrane

Nanofiltration PVDF Membrane

Others

Polyvinylidene Fluoride Membrane Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

Food and Beverage

Electronics and Semiconductor

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Chemical Processing

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Others

Polyvinylidene Fluoride Membrane Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Polyvinylidene Fluoride Membrane Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies polyvinylidene fluoride membrane companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the polyvinylidene fluoride membrane companies profiled in this report include:

Merck

Pall

GE Healthcare

Sartorius

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Koch Membrane Systems

Sterlitech

Hangzhou Cobetter Filtration Equipment

GVS

Asahi Kasei

Polyvinylidene Fluoride Membrane Market Insights



The report forecasts that hydrophilic is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period due to its extensive use for protein purification, virus filtration, and sterile filtration in the biopharmaceutical industry.



Within this market, water and wastewater is expected to witness the highest growth.



APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to expanding awareness of the need to treat wastewater among people and industries, as well as the chemical and pharmaceutical industries in the region.



Features of the Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride Membrane Market

Market Size Estimates: Polyvinylidene fluoride membrane market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Polyvinylidene fluoride membrane market size by material type, technology, end use industry, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Polyvinylidene fluoride membrane market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different material type, technology, end use industry, and regions for the polyvinylidene fluoride membrane market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the polyvinylidene fluoride membrane market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

