ARC Resources Ltd. donates $5 million to OWN.CANCER Campaign ahead of opening of new Arthur J.E. Child Comprehensive Cancer Centre in Calgary

CALGARY, Alberta, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alberta Cancer Foundation, along with Alberta Health Services (AHS) and the University of Calgary (UCalgary), are thrilled to announce that ARC Resources Ltd. (ARC) has generously donated $5 million to the OWN.CANCER campaign. This donation is the largest corporate gift made to the campaign and will support clinical trials and innovations in radiation oncology at the Arthur J.E. Child Comprehensive Cancer Centre opening later this year.



“I would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to ARC Resources for their transformative donation to cancer care in Alberta,” says Wendy Beauchesne, CEO, Alberta Cancer Foundation. “Their generous and ongoing support will not only drive groundbreaking research but also directly impact the lives of Albertans facing cancer, offering hope, comfort, and improved outcomes right here in Calgary.”

ARC has not only donated $5 million to OWN.CANCER but has also pledged significant support as a key corporate sponsor for the Alberta Cancer Foundation’s Enbridge Tour Alberta for Cancer, Alberta’s largest cycling event aimed at making life better for cancer patients across the province. With this latest commitment, ARC's total contributions to the Alberta Cancer Foundation soar to over $6.5 million, making a tremendous difference for countless cancer patients here in Alberta and setting an incredible example of the power of community investment.

“Cancer is a diagnosis that requires an extensive network of support to conquer, and it’s a cause that hits close to home for ARC and our employees,” said Terry Anderson, ARC’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The Arthur Child will open the doors for patients to receive world-class care and we look forward to seeing the positive impact this will have for so many Albertans.”

ARC’s donation is helping the OWN.CANCER campaign move one step closer to meeting it’s $250 million fundraising goal to support world-class cancer research and care to the Arthur J.E. Child Comprehensive Cancer Centre in Calgary.

“At ARC, we embrace innovation in all facets of our business. This donation will support grassroots innovation in cancer detection, treatment and care through leading research, world-class diagnostic equipment, and the latest clinic trials,” said Anderson.

The Arthur J.E. Child Comprehensive Cancer Centre will be the largest comprehensive cancer centre in Canada and a world-leading healthcare facility for research and education in oncology, delivering fully integrated cancer care under one roof. Its design, made up of two curving, L-shaped forms coming together in an embrace, will provide patients, families and staff with a warm, comforting environment that invokes hope and healing.

About the Alberta Cancer Foundation

Albertans helping Albertans is at the core of everything the Alberta Cancer Foundation does. Our very purpose comes from our desire to create more moments for all Albertans facing cancer, no matter where they live or the type of cancer they are facing. From the Canmore mountains to the canola fields in Lloydminster – we support leading edge treatment, care and research that is making a difference for cancer patients across the province.

As the fundraising partner for the 17 Alberta Health Services cancer centres, including the new Arthur J.E. Child Comprehensive Cancer Centre in Calgary, we make life better for Albertans facing cancer by supporting world-class research and patient care, right here in our own backyard.

About Alberta Health Services

Alberta Health Services is the provincial health authority responsible for planning and delivering health supports and services for more than four million adults and children living in Alberta. Our mission is to provide a patient-focused, quality health system that is accessible and sustainable for all Albertans. Our current focus is on reducing emergency department wait-times, improving EMS response times, increasing access to surgeries, and improving patient flow.

About the University of Calgary

UCalgary is Canada’s entrepreneurial university, located in Canada’s most enterprising city. It is a top research university and one of the highest-ranked universities of its age. Founded in 1966, its 35,000 students experience an innovative learning environment, made rich by research, hands-on experiences and entrepreneurial thinking. It is Canada’s leader in the creation of start-ups. Start something today at UCalgary.

About OWN.CANCER

The Calgary Cancer Centre Campaign is on a mission to OWN.CANCER by raising $250 million in support of improved research, treatment and care at Calgary’s new world-class cancer centre. This game-changing initiative is backed by three trusted community institutions: Alberta Health Services, Canada’s first and largest fully integrated provincial health system; the University of Calgary, a globally recognized leader in medical research and home to tomorrow’s health-care professionals; and the Alberta Cancer Foundation, the official fundraising partner for all 17 cancer care centres across the province. Currently under construction, the Calgary Cancer Centre will open its doors in 2024 as one of the largest comprehensive cancer centres in North America.

About ARC Resources Ltd.

ARC Resources Ltd. is the largest pure-play Montney producer and one of Canada's largest dividend-paying energy companies, featuring low-cost operations and leading ESG performance. ARC's investment-grade credit profile is supported by commodity and geographic diversity and robust risk management practices around all aspects of the business. ARC's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ARX.

