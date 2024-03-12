Linerixibat (GSK2330672) Global Market Report 2024-2032: Drug Overview, Regulatory Milestones, Global R&D, Patents, Sales Forecast, Emerging Therapies, SWOT Analysis

Dublin, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Linerixibat Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insight - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about linerixibat for primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in the seven major markets and China. A detailed picture of the linerixibat for PBC in the 7MM + China, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, Japan, and China for the study period 2019-2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the linerixibat for PBC.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the linerixibat market forecast analysis for PBC in the 7MM and China, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in PBC.



Linerixibat (GSK2330672) is a drug that is being developed for PBC patients who experience itchiness. It is a minimally absorbed small molecule inhibitor of the ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) administered as an oral tablet. By blocking the resorption of bile acids in the small intestine, linerixibat reduces pruritic bile acids in circulation. It also improves glucose and lipids in diabetes patients, but a high incidence of gastrointestinal adverse events (such as diarrhea) has been reported. The efficacy of GSK-2330672 in patients with PBC that develop itch (pruritus) has also been examined. It is currently being investigated in the Phase III trial.



A comprehensive product overview including the linerixibat description, mechanism of action, dosage and administration, research and development activities in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Elaborated details on linerixibat regulatory milestones and other development activities have been provided in this report.

The report also highlights the linerixibat research and development activities in PBC across the United States, Europe, Japan and China.

The report also covers the patents information with expiry timeline around linerixibat.

The report contains forecasted sales of linerixibat for PBC till 2032.

Comprehensive coverage of the late-stage emerging therapies for PBC.

The report also features the SWOT analysis with analyst views for linerixibat PBC.

In the coming years, the market scenario for primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence linerixibat dominance.

Other emerging products for PBC are expected to give tough market competition to linerixibat and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of linerixibat in PBC.

The in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of linerixibat from 2025 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the linerixibat in PBC.

