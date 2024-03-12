Air Methods Ascend Receives American Nurses Credentialing Center Accreditation

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Methods, the nation’s leading air medical service provider, announced its nationwide clinical training program is now accredited by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). This accreditation encompasses Ascend’s Critical Care Readiness in-person training and Critical Care Review online modules and is a testament to the clinical quality Air Methods Ascend not only provides its own clinicians but to clinicians nationwide.

“This significant milestone represents our commitment to excellence in clinical education and reflects the dedication of our team to providing the highest standards of clinical training. This accreditation not only validates the quality of our program but also reinforces our position as a leader in the field of air medical services,” said Air Methods Senior Vice President of Clinical Services Dr. Stephanie Queen. “It signifies that our program meets the rigorous standards set forth by the ANCC, ensuring that clinicians receive top-tier training that aligns with the latest advancements in healthcare.”

The ANCC is an accrediting body for nurses that is accepted across the nation. The criteria under the ANCC’s accreditation ensure educational content is designed using evidence-based practices utilizing the highest professional standards for clinicians. There are several benefits of the accreditation for clinicians across the country as it promotes the highest professional standards for nursing where accredited continuing education is the most effective and sustainable strategy to improve professional clinical services. Additionally, ANCC accreditation holds wide recognition and acceptance by licensing boards and other regulatory bodies.

“The ANCC accreditation elevates Air Methods Ascend and helps to set us apart in the industry,” said Air Methods Ascend Clinical Education Manager Jeff Simons. “While the accreditation was meticulous to achieve, it was very well worth the effort and we’re extremely grateful to everyone in our team that played a key role in adding this important accreditation to our educational offerings.”

Ascend’s training is also accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Prehospital Continuing Education (CAPCE) and the California Board of Nursing. Additionally, courses meet certification requirements for the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN) and International Board of Specialty Certifications (IBSC).

Ascend’s in-person and online education programs provide access to world-class educators, state-of-the-art tools, and cutting-edge technologies to help pre-hospital and critical care clinicians build their knowledge, enabling them to operate at the top of their licensure and fulfill continuing education requirements. Education programs include advanced manikin-based simulation and virtual reality training that mirror real-world patient care scenarios, building life-saving skills and confidence.

Learn more about Ascend’s nationwide clinical education program here.

