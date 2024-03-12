Coastal Carolina Athletics announces NIL Exchange in enhanced partnership with INFLCR

Conway, S.C., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Carolina Athletics is expanding its support of Chanticleer student-athletes seeking to maximize their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities by partnering with INFLCR.

The partnership establishes the Chants Reach Up Exchange, a tool to connect Coastal Carolina student-athletes with interested businesses and individuals, streamlining the process of generating business activity related to their NIL. Business ventures can include, but are not limited to, public appearances, autograph signings, social media promotion and endorsement, private lessons, and athletic camps.

“Expanding our partnership with INFLCR increases the NIL opportunities available to our student-athletes and simplifies the process,” said Matt Hogue, CCU’s vice president for intercollegiate athletics and University recreation. “This is another crucial step in empowering Coastal Carolina student-athletes in the NIL realm and providing the education, support, and resources necessary to help them maximize their opportunities.”

The Chants Reach Up Exchange is a custom-designed student-athlete NIL registry for businesses, collectives, donors, alumni, fans, and others wishing to connect specifically with student-athletes at CCU. After a business, collective, or individual registers on the Northern Vision Exchange, they can access a searchable database of Coastal student-athletes and filter that database through a variety of criteria. They can message the student-athlete directly in the application or request the student-athlete’s contact information (or that of their representative) to start a discussion about an NIL transaction. INFLCR and Coastal Carolina will not be involved in any of the negotiations.

“We’re proud to partner with Coastal Carolina to launch the Chants Reach Up Exchange,” said INFLCR General Manager Sean Kelly. “The exchange opens the door for Chanticleer student-athletes to build connections with local and national businesses and fans, unlocking new opportunities that will boost their NIL earning potential.”

By adding INFLCR to Coastal Carolina’s existing relationship with the Teamworks Elite program, CCU student-athletes can now complete their NIL activities on one platform and with one login. Another key component of the INFLCR partnership is the ability to maximize the student-athletes' wallet share with no transaction fees via the INFLCR Exchange.

Last month, Coastal Carolina teamed with Altius Sports Partners (ASP) to enhance its Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) operations. This strategic alliance involves the placement of an in-house ASP NIL general manager, highlighting the University’s commitment to strengthening the infrastructure for NIL support services on campus.

INFLCR Exchange: How It Works

INFLCR provides a school-customized NIL exchange as an extension to their athletics website, where the school can send any business, individual or collective seeking to bring NIL opportunities to its student-athletes. Once registered, businesses can search, communicate, pay, and report on behalf of student-athletes they’re transacting with, streamlining the student-athletes compliance and tax reporting responsibilities in their existing INFLCR app experience.

About Coastal Carolina Athletics

The Coastal Carolina University athletics department competes at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics (NCAA Division I – FBS) featuring 19 NCAA programs, cheer, dance and more than ​550 student-athletes. CCU programs are members of the Sun Belt Conference and Atlantic Sun Conference (women’s lacrosse).

Known as the Chanticleers, CCU programs have a proud history, winning 193 conference titles, compiling 161 NCAA championship appearances, and winning two national championships (baseball – 2016, and Melissa Jefferson indoor track – 2022). Athletes such as U.S. Open and Masters’ champion Dustin Johnson, All-Pro defensive back Josh Norman, and World Series champion Tommy La Stella are among the luminaries who have competed as Chanticleers. For more information, visit www.GoCCUSports.com or connect with CCU at www.facebook.com/GoCCUSports or www.twitter.com/GoCCUSports.

