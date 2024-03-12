Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (4 to 8 March 2024)

12 March 2024
Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 4 to 8 March 2024
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN Code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|4-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|8 091
|64,7901
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|4-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|3 909
|64,7572
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|4-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|1 000
|64,7573
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|4-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|1 000
|64,7517
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|5-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|8 697
|64,6253
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|5-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|3 508
|64,5976
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|5-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|894
|64,6223
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|5-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|901
|64,5994
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|6-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|7 400
|65,0248
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|6-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|5 000
|64,8264
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|6-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|1 100
|64,9355
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|6-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|1 500
|64,7896
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|7-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|7 000
|65,0023
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|7-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|4 771
|64,9657
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|7-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|1 200
|64,9789
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|7-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|1 000
|64,9921
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|8-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|7 000
|65,0429
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|8-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|4 800
|65,0182
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|8-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|1 200
|65,0194
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|8-Mar-24
|FR0000073298
|1 000
|65,0515
|AQE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
Attachment