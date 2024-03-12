Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (4 to 8 March 2024)

12 March 2024

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 4 to 8 March 2024

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN Code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 4-Mar-24 FR0000073298 8 091 64,7901 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 4-Mar-24 FR0000073298 3 909 64,7572 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 4-Mar-24 FR0000073298 1 000 64,7573 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 4-Mar-24 FR0000073298 1 000 64,7517 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 5-Mar-24 FR0000073298 8 697 64,6253 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 5-Mar-24 FR0000073298 3 508 64,5976 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 5-Mar-24 FR0000073298 894 64,6223 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 5-Mar-24 FR0000073298 901 64,5994 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 6-Mar-24 FR0000073298 7 400 65,0248 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 6-Mar-24 FR0000073298 5 000 64,8264 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 6-Mar-24 FR0000073298 1 100 64,9355 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 6-Mar-24 FR0000073298 1 500 64,7896 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 7-Mar-24 FR0000073298 7 000 65,0023 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 7-Mar-24 FR0000073298 4 771 64,9657 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 7-Mar-24 FR0000073298 1 200 64,9789 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 7-Mar-24 FR0000073298 1 000 64,9921 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 8-Mar-24 FR0000073298 7 000 65,0429 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 8-Mar-24 FR0000073298 4 800 65,0182 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 8-Mar-24 FR0000073298 1 200 65,0194 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 8-Mar-24 FR0000073298 1 000 65,0515 AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment