Global Anime Movies and TV Shows Market Report 2024-2029 - Tech Advancements and Multilingual Content Propel Market Growth, Highlighted by Crunchyroll's Hindi-dubbed Anime and Nippon TV's Netflix Deal

Dublin, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anime Movies And TV Shows Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global landscape of entertainment is witnessing a significant shift with the rising prominence of anime movies and TV shows. Reflecting this trend, this comprehensive research publication projects an impressive growth trajectory for the anime industry. The report forecasts a high Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.43% for the market, which is set to expand from a valuation of US$22.564 billion in 2022 to reach an anticipated US$42.407 billion by the year 2029.

Amid this growth, the Sci-Fi and Fantasy segment and the robust market in the Asia Pacific region, particularly Japan and China, have emerged as key contributors to the market's ascent. Driven by unique storytelling and widening demographic bases, anime content continues to captivate audiences across the globe, underscoring a diverse market appeal.

Increasing Global Demand and Streaming Collaborations Fuel Market Expansion

An uptick in global anime consumption, powered by the deepening penetration of online streaming platforms and strategic collaborations with Japanese animation studios, underpins the market's rapid growth. Inclusion of a wide array of genres and formats - from action-packed series to heartfelt movies - caters to an ever-growing fanbase that transcends traditional demographic limitations.

Technological Advancements and Localization Efforts to Bolster Market

With technological strides and the localization of content, including availability in multiple languages, the market is set to enjoy an expansive footprint. The report notes recent initiatives, such as Crunchyroll's decision to offer a selection of Hindi-dubbed animes in India and Nippon Television's agreement with Netflix for streaming licensed anime titles in varied international markets.

Insightful Segmentation for Targeted Analysis

The research encompasses an array of segmentation, dividing the market based on type, genre, audience, platform, and geography to provide a nuanced understanding of the anime movies and TV show ecosystem. This allows stakeholders to identify the specific sectors and regions driving the remarkable growth within the global anime industry.

Segmentation by Type: Entails TV Shows, Action & Adventure, Movies.

Segmentation by Genre: Encompasses Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Sports, Romance & Drama, among others.

Segmentation by Audience: Categorized into Children & Kids, Teenagers, Adults.

Segmentation by Platform: Includes TV Channels, Theatre, OTT Platforms, Anime Websites, and more.

Geographical Analysis: Covers North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Companies Mentioned

Pierrot Co. Ltd.

Production I.G, Inc.

Studio Ghibli, Inc.

Sunrise, Inc. (Bandai Namco Filmworks)

Toei Animation Co. Ltd.

Kyoto Animation Co. Ltd.

MADHOUSE, Inc.

Crunchyroll (Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.

Hulu, LLC

Netflix

HIDIVE, LLC

Tubi, Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $22.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $42.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/56x2df

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment