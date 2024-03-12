BOARD NOMINATIONS

TO BE PROPOSED TO THE

SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

Rexel's Board of Directors has unanimously decided on the recommendation of the Nomination, Governance and CSR Committee, to propose to the Annual General Meeting of April 30th, 2024 the appointment of Eric Labaye and Catherine Vandenborre as new independent members of the Board of Directors for a four year term, as well as the renewal of Brigitte Cantaloube's term of office as Director.

François Henrot has also informed the Board of his resignation from his directorship following the April 30th, 2024 Annual General Meeting.

Agnès Touraine, Chairwoman of Rexel's Board of Directors, said: "François Henrot has played a key role on Rexel's Board of Directors, notably as Senior Independent Director. I would like to thank him warmly for his advice, his loyalty and his many contributions over the years. And I am delighted to welcome Eric Labaye and Catherine Vandenborre. The Board of Directors had recently identified complementary needs in terms of expertise, which guided our choices. Eric will bring to the Board his expertise in the fields of strategy and innovation. As for Catherine, she will provide Rexel with her knowledge of the electricity sector, as well as her expertise in finance. I wish them both much pleasure in contributing to Rexel's development as members of our Board.”

Biographies:

Eric Labaye has been since 2023 Chairman and co-Founder of IDEL Partners, a consulting firm specialized in business transformation. From 2018 to 2023, Eric Labaye was Chairman and (executive) President of École Polytechnique, as well as of Institut Polytechnique de Paris since its creation in 2019. Previously, he was a Senior Partner at McKinsey, which he joined in 1985, serving international companies in the high-tech and industrial sectors. Eric Labaye was Managing Partner of McKinsey’s French office, member of the Global Executive Committee in charge of Knowledge and Communication, and Chairman of the McKinsey Global Institute (MGI). He was also a member of McKinsey's Global Board of Directors for 9 years. He is a graduate of École Polytechnique and Télécom Paris and has an MBA from INSEAD.

Catherine Vandenborre has been, since September 2023, interim CEO of the Elia Group, an electricity system operator in Belgium and Germany and developer of electricity infrastructure in the US. She has held several management positions within the Group, including Chief Financial Officer. She is also a Director and Chairwoman of Proximus’ Audit Committee. Previously she was a member of the Executive Committee of APX-ENDEX, an Anglo-Dutch gas and electricity company based in Amsterdam and CEO of Belpex. She began her career in the auditing sector, where she held the position of auditor at Coopers & Lybrand. She has a graduate degree in Applied Economics from Université Catholique de Louvain, and a diploma in tax law and financial risk management. She attended the Executive Programs of INSEAD and Singularity University.

ABOUT REXEL GROUP

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets: residential, commercial, and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial, and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production, and maintenance. Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,950 branches in 19 countries, with more than 27,000 employees. The Group’s sales were €19.2 billion in 2023.

Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: MSCI World, CAC Next 20, SBF 120, CAC Large 60, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5 NR, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, and STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120 and Eurozone 120, STOXX® Global ESG Environmental Leaders, and S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022, in recognition of its performance in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). For more information, visit www.rexel.com/en.

CONTACTS

FINANCIAL ANALYSTS/INVESTORS

Ludovic DEBAILLEUX +33 1 42 85 76 12 ludovic.debailleux@rexel.com

PRESSE

Brunswick : Thomas KAMM +33 1 53 96 83 92 tkamm@brunswickgroup.com

Attachment