2023 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT INCLUDING

THE 2023 ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT MADE AVAILABLE

Rexel’s 2023 Universal Registration Document, including the annual financial report for the 2023 financial year, was filed on March 11, 2024 with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), under number D.24-0096.

The Universal Registration Document notably includes the following information:

- The report on corporate governance prepared by the Board of Directors (including the compensation policy for corporate officers);

- The description of the share repurchase program;

- The statement of non-financial performance; and

- The reports of statutory auditors and information regarding their fees.

The Universal Registration Document is available on Rexel's corporate website (www.rexel.com/en) in the "Investors – Regulated Information" section and on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org).

ABOUT REXEL GROUP

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets: residential, commercial, and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial, and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production, and maintenance. Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,950 branches in 19 countries, with more than 27,000 employees. The Group’s sales were €19.2 billion in 2023.

Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: MSCI World, CAC Next 20, SBF 120, CAC Large 60, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5 NR, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, and STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120 and Eurozone 120, STOXX® Global ESG Environmental Leaders, and S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022, in recognition of its performance in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). For more information, visit www.rexel.com/en.

