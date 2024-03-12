The Art and Science of Seeking Talent Dissected in The Talent War, Co-Written by George Randle

Austin, Texas, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Success never happens by accident, and building excellent teams that drive growth is no exception. As an experienced talent executive, veteran, coach, and thought leader known for selecting, building, and reorganizing teams to reach their full potential, George Randle has seen the importance of top-notch talent acquisition first-hand. George describes himself as a leader who hires leaders, and over 85,000 professionals, including 2,000 plus executives, hired by Randle across 60 different countries stand as a testament to his expertise.

George’s professional career began in the US Army Reserves (USAR), ultimately commissioned as an officer on active duty. After a successful military career, which included assignments in Berlin, US CENTCOM, and III Corps with deployments to Somalia, Kenya, and South and Central America, George transferred to the corporate world and into the Human Resources (HR) department.

While the military and corporate realms seem worlds apart, George rapidly realized that both sectors face similar challenges, and the expertise he learned in the US Army was applicable in many aspects of office jobs. The most prominent skill in both worlds was identifying talent, and soon after entering the corporate world, George realized that his true passion was building elite, exquisite teams that thrive during both challenging and serene times.

Accompanied by Michael Sarraille and Dr. Joshua Cotton, George externalized his thoughts and experience in The Talent War: How Special Operations and Great Organizations Win on Talent. Sarraille is the founder of a management consulting search firm and a former Recon Marine and retired US Navy SEAL officer. On the other hand, Dr. Cotton is an expert in talent assessment and employee effectiveness who has designed scientifically backed candidate selection practices for the US Navy SEALs.

Personal experiences and comprehension of each writer intertwine with one another in a productive, illuminating way, creating an all-rounded book designed to coach executives on how to take their leadership to the next level. The Talent War is available to purchase on Amazon, where it spent nearly 12 weeks as a No. 1 bestseller.

As noted by George, no one wins on talent better than the US Military, calling his military experience “the best leadership incubator he’s ever been a part of.” That’s why, when creating The Talent War, George interviewed US Army Rangers, Green Berets, Navy SEALs, members of the SAS, SBS, and many more. Looking beyond military experience, George also interviewed some of the top CEOs, Chief Human Resource Officers, and Chief Talent Officers, from some of the biggest and most successful companies on the planet.

Each interviewee offered invaluable insights on assessing and selecting top talent, and how hiring procedures can help produce successful, top-shelf teams that turn a company into a talent magnet.

“You can’t see talent, and one of the main mistakes companies make is hiring based on experience, or likeability alone,” expressed George. “A quote I live by is ‘hire character, train skills,’ and that’s why I coach executives and leaders to hire based on attributes and attitudes that fit a specific workplace. While skills can be taught and trained, character determines real, authentic talent.”

