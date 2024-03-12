Dublin, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Concrete Sealers Market by Product (Acrylic, Epoxy, Penetrating), Application (Non-Residential, Residential) - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Concrete Sealers Market size was estimated at USD 1.99 billion in 2023, USD 2.15 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.54% to reach USD 3.54 billion by 2030.







Key Company Profiles



The report delves into recent significant developments in the Concrete Sealers Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include AmeriPolish, Aquron Corporation, BASF SE, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V., Covertec Products LLC, Curecrete Distribution, Inc., Dayton Superior Corporation, Euclid Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Kimbol Sealer Ltd., Kretetek Industries Inc., Laticrete International, Inc., OMNOVA Solutions Inc., PPG Industries, Inc., Prosoco, Inc. by Boyer Industries Corporation, SCHOMBURG GmbH & Co. KG, Sika AG, Solomon Colors, Inc., Stone Technologies Corp., The Dow Chemical Company, The Tennant Company, Valspar Corporation by Sherwin-Williams, and W. R. Meadows, Inc.



Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Concrete Sealers Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Product Acrylic Epoxy Penetrating Polyurethane

Application Non-Residential Residential



The report offers valuable insights on the following aspects

Market Penetration: It presents comprehensive information on the market provided by key players. Market Development: It delves deep into lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the penetration across mature market segments. Market Diversification: It provides detailed information on new product launches, untapped geographic regions, recent developments, and investments. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: It conducts an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation: It offers intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

The report addresses key questions such as

What is the market size and forecast of the Concrete Sealers Market? Which products, segments, applications, and areas should one consider investing in over the forecast period in the Concrete Sealers Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Concrete Sealers Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Concrete Sealers Market? Which modes and strategic moves are suitable for entering the Concrete Sealers Market?



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global

