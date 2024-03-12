Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030

Dublin, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Solutions, Services), By Level (Foundational), By Application, By Deployment Method, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global healthcare interoperability solutions market size is expected to reach USD 8.57 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.15% during the forecast period. Rising focus on patient-centric care, increasing need to curb high healthcare cost, and growing government initiatives to enhance patient safety & care are some major factors driving market growth. Rising healthcare IT penetration, especially in developing economies, is further expected to create significant growth opportunities for market players. However, rising complexity due to lack of reliable data & trained professionals and increasing data privacy & safety concerns are some key factors expected to impede growth.



Healthcare organizations are adopting Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems that support integration between different technologies/systems, increasing the need for interoperability solutions across all healthcare settings. Interoperability solutions help share and access complex data. These solutions allow sharing, exchange, and reuse of data across different devices and applications, which help reduce overall healthcare expenditure.



However, to make the best use of interoperability solutions and for their effective implementation, healthcare organizations need to work holistically at data sharing & implementing strategies, spanning the complete patient care continuum. Collaboration among players is expected to be one of the key factors responsible for driving the market.



Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market Report Highlights

Services segment is held the largest healthcare interoperability solutions market share in 2023.

According to the West Health Institute (WHI), adoption of interoperability solutions could lead to significant reduction in healthcare spending in the U.S.

North America dominated the regional segment in 2023. This can be attributed to supportive government policies, favorable reimbursement schemes, rise in awareness about interoperability solutions, and increase in number of training programs for implementing these solutions across healthcare settings

Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to well-established infrastructure and low healthcare cost in developing countries.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.57 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Rising adoption of healthcare interoperability and digital solutions

3.2.1.2. Increasing government initiatives for interoperability solutions

3.2.1.3. Growing concerns over increasing healthcare costs

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. Lack of skilled professionals in the industry

3.2.2.2. Rising complexity due to lack of consistent data

3.3. Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Type Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. Global Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market by Type Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

4.4.1. Solutions

4.4.1.1. Solutions Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.2. EHR Interoperability

4.4.1.3. HIE Interoperability

4.4.1.4. Enterprise Interoperability

4.4.1.5. Others

4.4.2. Services



Chapter 5. Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market: Level Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Level Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. Global Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market by Level Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

5.4.1. Foundational

5.4.2. Structural

5.4.3. Semantic



Chapter 6. Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market: Deployment Methods Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Deployment Methods Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. Global Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market by Deployment Methods Outlook

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

6.4.1. Cloud Based

6.4.2. On-premise



Chapter 7. Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Application Market Share, 2023 & 2030

7.2. Segment Dashboard

7.3. Global Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market by Application Outlook

7.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

7.4.1. Diagnosis

7.4.2. Treatment

7.4.3. Others



Chapter 8. Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. End-use Market Share, 2023 & 2030

8.2. Segment Dashboard

8.3. Global Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market by End-use Outlook

8.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

8.4.1. Hospitals

8.4.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

8.4.3. Others



Chapter 9. Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

9.2. Regional Market Dashboard

9.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot

9.4. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030:



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

10.2. Company/Competition Categorization

10.3. Vendor Landscape

Infor (Koch Industries, Inc)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Cerner (Oracle)

Orion Health group of companies

NXGN Management, LLC.

OSP

Epic Systems Corporation

ViSolve.com

InterSystems Corporation

iNTERFACEWARE Inc.

Jitterbit

Veradigm Inc.

