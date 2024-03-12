Dublin, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Connected Gym Equipment Market by Type (Connected Elliptical Machines, Connected Exercise Bikes, Connected Rowing Machines), End-Users (Commercial Users, Health clubs, Residential) - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Connected Gym Equipment Market is poised to witness significant growth, with an estimated market size of USD 2.77 billion in 2023, further expanding to USD 2.98 billion in 2024. According to recent analysis, the market is expected to flourish at an impressive CAGR of 8.35%, culminating in a dramatic rise to USD 4.86 billion by the end of 2030.

The extensive report offers a deep dive into the FPNV Positioning Matrix, presenting a nuanced assessment that aids potential buyers in identifying the best-fit vendors based on Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction. This intricate tool strategically categorizes vendors within the Connected Gym Equipment Market into four distinct quadrants, enabling users to navigate through the Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), and Vital (V) classifications with ease.

Market Share Analysis is employed to shed light on the vendor landscape, featuring a thorough exploration of the market dominance and strategic efforts of industry participants. The comprehensive analysis underscores the competitive dynamics, providing clarity on accumulation, fragmentation, and amalgamation trends that shape the market atmosphere.

Key Company Profiles

The study profiles key industry frontrunners in the ever-evolving Connected Gym Equipment landscape.





Highlighted profiles showcase the market's innovators, emphasizing their recent advancements and strategic positions.

Characterized by end-user adoption in segments such as commercial, health clubs, and residential sectors, the report thoroughly details product types including Connected Elliptical Machines, Connected Exercise Bikes, and Connected Rowing Machines among others. The segmentation extends to an exhaustive geographical coverage across various regions, highlighting specific country-level insights and market trends.

Comprehensive Report Insights

With its detailed coverage, the report stands as a crucial instrument for stakeholders in forming growth strategies, penetrating new markets, and gaining a competitive advantage. Among the key takeaways:

In-depth insights on market penetration of top industry players.

Unveiling novel opportunities with emerging market trends and developments.

Strategies for market diversification to secure growth in uncharted territories.

Competitive intelligence on market shares and organizational strategies of the leaders.

Anticipation of technological advancements and product innovations driving the future of connected gym equipment.

This authoritative report provides the essential data and analysis enabling industry professionals to comprehend the market size, segmentation, and technological trends within the Connected Gym Equipment Market, guiding strategic decision-making and spotlighting the future direction of the industry.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 195 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.86 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Brunswick Corporation

Christian's Fitness Factory Inc

ConnectFit

Core Health & Fitness, LLC.

COSCO Ltd. (India)

Draper, Inc.

EGYM, Inc

Fortune Media IP Limited

Gamma Industries

HealthStream Taiwan Inc.

Ideope Media Private Limited,

IHRSA

Into Wellness Private Limited

Jerai Fitness Pvt. Ltd.

Life Fitness

Nautilus, Inc

Nortus Fitness

Paradigm Health & Wellness

Peloton Interactive Inc.

Precor Inc

SD Fitness Equipment.

TECHNOGYM S.p.A

The India Fitness Connect Pvt. Ltd.

Universal Services Ltd

Vox Media LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1j8r9s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment