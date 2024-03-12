Global Retinoblastoma Treatment Market Set to Reach $4.20 Billion by 2034 with Steady Growth in Targeted Therapies and Gene Treatment

Dublin, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Retinoblastoma Treatment Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global retinoblastoma treatment market size was estimated to be USD 2.62 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.20 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 4.38% during the forecast period 2024-2034. Rising incidence of retinoblastoma, early diagnosis and treatment, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing awareness of retinoblastoma treatment options, development of new treatments, and government initiatives will drive the market growth. The many retinoblastoma therapy options are becoming more well-known. Campaigns to raise public awareness and the proliferation of internet information are to blame for this. Consequently, a greater number of patients are pursuing therapy for retinoblastoma, thereby propelling market expansion.







Children are the main victims of retinoblastoma, an uncommon eye malignancy. On the other hand, retinoblastoma incidence is rising, especially in developing nations. This can be attributed to several variables, such as enhanced methods for screening and diagnosis and heightened public knowledge of the illness. For instance, in October 2023 Novartis AG announced favorable Phase II research findings for IPI-545, indicating potential tolerance and effectiveness in the treatment of retinoblastoma.



By treatment type, the chemotherapy segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global retinoblastoma treatment market in 2023 owing to the advancements in chemotherapy protocols, the introduction of targeted therapies, and the increasing adoption of personalized treatment regimens tailored to the genetic characteristics of individual patients. For instance, Roche Holding AG presented preclinical findings on RG7816 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) meeting in April 2023, indicating promise for treating retinoblastoma. Additionally, the targeted therapies and gene therapy segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing understanding of the molecular mechanisms underlying retinoblastoma, leading to the development of more precise and effective targeted therapies.



By type of retinoblastoma, the non-hereditary retinoblastoma segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global retinoblastoma treatment market in 2023 owing to the increased prevalence of non-hereditary retinoblastoma cases, early detection strategies, and the development of tailored treatment approaches specifically designed for this segment of patients. Pfizer Inc. Launched Zirabev (bevacizumab) biosimilar in India in September 2023, offering a more affordable option for treating retinoblastoma-related eye conditions. Additionally, the hereditary retinoblastoma segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing recognition of genetic predisposition, advancements in genetic testing technologies, and a growing trend toward personalized treatment strategies.



By type of staging, the intraocular retinoblastoma segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global retinoblastoma treatment market in 2023 owing to the advancements in early diagnosis techniques, improved treatment outcomes, and a growing emphasis on preserving vision through intraocular therapies. For instance, Roche Holding AG presented preclinical findings on RG7816 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) meeting in April 2023, indicating promise for treating retinoblastoma. Additionally, the extraocular retinoblastoma segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the advancements in multidisciplinary treatment approaches, including neoadjuvant chemotherapy, targeted therapies, and innovative surgical interventions designed to address the complexities associated with extraocular retinoblastoma.



North American region is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the advanced healthcare infrastructure, well-established research and development initiatives, and a high prevalence of retinoblastoma awareness programs. For instance, in June 2023, Sanofi announced a relationship with a patient advocacy organization to promote awareness of retinoblastoma and support research initiatives. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing healthcare awareness, a rising prevalence of retinoblastoma cases, and ongoing efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure.



This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts from 2023 to 2034.



Report Scope:

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by treatment type, type of retinoblastoma, type of staging, end-user

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players

Retinoblastoma Treatment Market Analysis & Forecast by Treatment Type 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Surgery

Radiation therapy

Laser therapy

Cryotherapy

Chemotherapy

Bone Marrow Transplantation/Stem Cell Transplant

Targeted Therapies and Gene Therapy

Retinoblastoma Treatment Market Analysis & Forecast by Type of Retinoblastoma 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Non-hereditary Retinoblastoma

Hereditary Retinoblastoma

Retinoblastoma Treatment Market Analysis & Forecast by Type of Staging 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Intraocular Retinoblastoma

Extraocular Retinoblastoma

Retinoblastoma Treatment Market Analysis & Forecast by End-User 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Hospitals

Cancer Treatment Centre

Specialty Eye Clinics

Companies Mentioned

Johnson & Johnson

AbbVie Inc.

AstraZeneca

Bayer AG

Genentech (a member of the Roche Group)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Celgene Corporation (acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb)

Amgen Inc.

