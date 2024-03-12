Dermatology Imaging Devices Market Report 2024, with Profiles of FotoFinder, e-con, Longport, Cortex Technology, VisualSonics, Clarius, Koninklijke Philips, Caliber Imaging and Diagnosis & DermLite

Dublin, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dermatology Imaging Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Modality (Digital Photographic Imaging, OCT, Dermatoscope, High Frequency Ultrasound), By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dermatology imaging devices market size is anticipated to reach USD 5.60 billion by 2030 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.09% from 2024 to 2030.

The growing prevalence of skin disorders such as cancer, and inflammatory dermatoses, among others are the major contributing factors for market growth. For instance, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, in 2022, globally 331, 722 cases of melanoma cancer were reported, the cases are further estimated to reach 1,262,756 by 2027. Furthermore, technological advancements are also expected to propel market growth.







Dermatology imaging devices are efficient as they provide non-invasive, high-resolution visualization of skin lesions and other related conditions. They help dermatologists by providing detailed morphology, structure, and traits of diverse skin abnormalities, which thereby help in precise diagnosis and treatment strategizing. Moreover, they enable remote consultation, assist specialists to exchange images and expertise, thereby enhancing patient care.



Technological advancements in dermatology imaging devices such as high-resolution images, integration with AI, 3D imaging are further expected to contribute to the market growth. For instance, ,in June 2023, FotoFinder Systems GmbH, a prominent manufacturer of medical imaging systems for dermatology, has recently unveiled two new cutting-edge innovations - the meesma, a portable imaging solution for aesthetics, and the fourth generation FotoFinder ATBM master equipped with an AI assistant called AIMEE for Total Body Dermoscopy.

Market participants are implementing a range of strategic initiatives to maintain competitiveness and expand their market share. These initiatives include product launch, government approval, expansion, partnership, merger, and acquisitions. In May 2023,Orlucent's skin fluorescence imaging system has been granted Breakthrough Device Designation (BDD) by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).t's a handheld point-of-care device that provides molecular-level imaging and analysis of moles. This innovative tool can identify and assess biological tissue-remodeling activity associated with the development of abnormal moles in adults, all without requiring invasive procedures.

Key Market Dynamics

Market drivers

Increasing prevalence of skin disorders and skin cancers

Growing awareness for the early disease diagnosis

Rising demand for non-invasive diagnostic procedures

Technological advancements

Market restraints

Lack of awareness about the benefits of dermatology imaging

High cost of dermatology imaging devices

Market opportunities

Increasing demand for portable and handheld imaging devices

Growing healthcare expenditure in emerging economies

Dermatology Imaging Devices Market Report Highlights

Based on modality, the dermatoscope segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 41.42% in 2023, Also, the digital photographic imaging segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, the skin cancer segment held the market with the largest revenue share of 48.63% in 2023. On other hand, the plastic and reconstructive surgery segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on end-use, the hospitals held the market with the largest revenue share of 43.99% in 2023. And, the dermatology centers segment is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

North America dominated the market with the revenue share of 39.48% in 2023.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 195 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Dermatology Imaging Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing prevalence of skin disorders and skin cancers

3.2.1.2. Growing awareness for the early disease diagnosis

3.2.1.3. Rising demand for non-invasive diagnostic procedures

3.2.1.4. Technological advancements

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. Lack of awareness about the benefits of dermatology imaging

3.2.2.2. High cost of dermatology imaging devices

3.2.3. Market opportunity analysis

3.2.3.1. Increasing demand for portable and handheld imaging devices

3.2.3.2. Growing healthcare expenditure in emerging economies

3.3. Dermatology Imaging Devices Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Dermatology Imaging Devices Market: Modality Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Modality Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. Global Dermatology Imaging Devices Market by Modality Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

4.5. Digital Photographic Imaging

4.6. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)

4.7. Dermatoscope

4.8. High Frequency Ultrasound

4.9. Others



Chapter 5. Dermatology Imaging Devices Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Application Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. Global Dermatology Imaging Devices Market by Application Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

5.5. Skin Cancers

5.6. Inflammatory Dermatoses

5.6.2. Skin psoriasis

5.6.3. Eczema (Atopic dermatitis)

5.6.4. Others

5.7. Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery



Chapter 6. Dermatology Imaging Devices Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. End Use Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. Global Dermatology Imaging Devices Market by End Use Outlook

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

6.5. Hospitals

6.6. Dermatology Centers

6.7. Specialty Clinics



Chapter 7. Dermatology Imaging Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Country, Modality, Application, and End Use

7.1. Regional Market Dashboard

7.2. Global Regional Market Snapshot

7.3. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030:



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization

8.3. Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2023

8.4. Company Position Analysis, 2023

8.5. Company Categorization (Emerging Players, Innovators, and Leaders)

8.6. Company ProfilesCanfield Scientific, Inc.

FotoFinder Systems

e-con Systems Inc.

Courage+Khazaka electronic

Longport, Inc.

Cortex Technology

DRAMINSKI

GE HealthCare

VisualSonics

Clarius

Koninklijke Philips

Michelson Diagnostics

Caliber Imaging and Diagnosis

DermLite

