Number One Game on Polygon Launches the First-Ever Bid & Earn Auction

Singapore, Singapore , March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A rapidly emerging name in the gaming industry, TURNUP, is Enabling Web3 Gaming For Everyone. By introducing a unique and first-ever Bid & Earn auction, TURNUP aims to transform the NFT Minting Economy through a risk-free mechanism where every bidder wins.



Being the #1 game on Polygon and accounting for up to 25% of Polygon’s daily transactions, TURNUP is leading the innovation path by introducing the industry’s first Bid & Earn NFT Auction. Every time you are outbid, you earn 105% of your bid amount. If you are the leading bid at the end of the auction, you win the auction's highly desirable game NFTs. It is the first-ever truly win-win mechanism.

TURNUP will launch the highly anticipated collection auction for its first game, Crypto Trillionaire, on the 14th of March at 8 PM HKT. Alongside the win-win mechanism, there is another grand prize for the top 3 bidders of the entire auction. The community expects an action-packed auction with the participation of over 245,000 TURNUPs on-chain players. The Bid & Earn Auction also enables users to determine the rarities of their NFT. The longer your NFT auction lasts, the higher your auction rarity index determines the NFT rarity.

The TURNUP ecosystem provides consumer utility and social access, which allows users to discover, consume, and build across multiple game genres and titles. This represents a significant step forward in the ideology of Web3 gaming for all.

“We've seamlessly blended the idle game mechanics with intricate strategy elements to create a gaming platform that is easy to pick up and deeply engaging," said Panda, early community contributor. "Our goal was to create a community platform that makes Web3 gaming accessible to everyone."

Integrating live chat and streaming features enhances the communal experience, fostering real-time interaction and collaboration.

One device and a single URL are all you need to TURNUP. Experience Web3 gaming like never before — efficient, secure, and conveniently accessible, all within the TURNUP ecosystem.

Within 2 months of the Beta launch, the TURNUP platform has achieved record-breaking on-chain milestones on the path toward enabling Web3 Gaming For Everyone:

245,000 On-chain players and wallet users

Over 21,000 Daily Active Users

9.5 Million On-chain Transactions

24.6% of Polygon’s 24-hour transactions

Up to 14% of Polygon's weekly transactions

#1 Game on Polygon (by transactions)

#1 Social media dApp across all chains

+3 Million TVL

About TURNUP

TURNUP, enabling Web3 Gaming For Everyone, positioned as the #1 game on Polygon, contributes to a substantial portion of Polygon's daily transactions, accounting for up to 25%. With over 245,000 on-chain players, TURNUP's ecosystem transcends traditional gaming, providing consumer utility and social access across diverse genres. Achieving notable on-chain milestones within two months of Beta launch, TURNUP is a game-changer in the Web3 gaming landscape. For more information, visit www.turnup.so.

