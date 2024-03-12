Dublin, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nano Dentistry Market Analysis & Forecast to 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global nano dentistry market size was estimated to be USD 0.924 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 2.69 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 10.23% during the forecast period 2024-2034. Rising prevalence of dental diseases, a heightened need for nano dentistry products, growing awareness about oral hygiene, increasing adoption of advanced dental technology, increasing demand for dental procedures, surge in technological advancements in manufacturing nanoparticles for implant surface coating & nano formatting, and increase in the introduction of new nano dentistry products are some of the key factors boosting the market growth.







Nanodentistry employs nanotechnology to address dental diseases, offering quicker and more precise diagnoses. It improves the characteristics of dental materials, enhancing their handling properties and increasing durability. The future of the dental industry is envisioned with Nanodentistry, where all procedures will be conducted using equipment and devices rooted in nanotechnology. Hence, increase in the introduction of new nano dentistry products is predicted to boost the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in October 2023, The introduction of Admira Fusion BXL broadens Voco's range of shades for its universal nano-hybrid ORMOCER (Organically-Modified Ceramic) restorative material, bringing the total available shades to 19.



By material, nano ceramics was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global nano dentistry market in 2023. Nano ceramics exhibit distinctive chemical, physical, and mechanical properties that set them apart from conventional ceramic materials, metals, and plastics. They possess exceptional strength and demonstrate significant resistance to bending and compression. The use of nano ceramics enhances the overall performance of diverse dental materials and dental prostheses within the oral cavity. Additionally, nano fillers is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increase in the introduction of new products, with nano fillers emerging as one of the fastest-growing materials, holding promising potential for a variety of medical procedures. Nano fillers exhibit enhanced flow, superior hydrophilic properties, and reduced spacing at dental margins in comparison to conventional fillers. Additionally, nano fillers demonstrate improved adhesion to teeth compared to their larger counterparts. For instance, in October 2023, DMG is set to officially introduce its innovative Ecosite Elements nanohybrid universal composite shade system during the Greater New York Dental Meeting. This recent advancement by the company proves valuable for achieving mastery in composite restorations, particularly in cases that pose aesthetic challenges.



