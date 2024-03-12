Healthcare Consulting Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030: Changing Regulatory Framework Contributing to the Demand for Consulting Services

Dublin, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Consulting Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Services (Strategic Management Consulting, Financial Management Consulting), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global healthcare consulting services market size is expected to reach USD 51.98 billion by 2030 and register a CAGR of 9.33% from 2024 to 2030. The increasing budget cuts, the desire to enhance operational efficiency, changing healthcare policies and regulations, and growing demand to implement new technologies such as big data analytics, cloud deployment, and IoT among healthcare institutions such as life sciences companies and government bodies are some of the key factors driving the healthcare consulting services market.







Healthcare consulting services firms assist healthcare organizations in increasing their efficiency and profits; they also assist in providing structural recommendations for the firm. These advantages associated with healthcare consulting are expected to improve demand for these services across the forecast period. Over the years, there has been uncertainty over healthcare reform, growth in employer self-insurance, a rise in patient pay responsibility, and a growing demand for understanding healthcare coverage. These issues are likely to improve the demand for healthcare consulting services for managing payers' needs.



Pharmaceutical companies are heavily investing in the research and development of new drugs. As a result, the number of new drugs in the pipeline has increased in recent years. According to the Pharma R&D annual review, as of 2022, over 20,109 drugs were in the pipeline. These drugs are expected to be launched in the coming years. Due to the uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic, pharmaceutical companies are expected to collaborate with strategic consultants to develop their launch strategy. This is expected to support market growth in the post-pandemic period.



Healthcare Consulting Services Market Report Highlights

The strategic management consulting segment accounted for 42.39% of the global revenue in 2023. The growing number of mergers and acquisitions among healthcare organizations such as pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and others is one of the major factors supporting the demand for strategic management consulting services.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment dominated the market in 2023 and it is also expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period.

North America dominated the market and accounted for a 38.14% share in 2023. This can be attributed to the increased adoption of digital solutions by healthcare organizations such as public agencies, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies' hospitals, and other institutions.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the market. Increasing regional expansions in business by the health care organizations across region and the presence of a significant number of consultants are some key factors supporting market growth in Asia-Pacific.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 111 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $28.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $51.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Healthcare Consulting Services Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Growing pressure to reduce costs in the healthcare settings.

3.2.1.2. Increasing demand for digitalization

3.2.1.3. Changing regulatory framework contributing to the demand for consulting services

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. Intellectual Property Issues

3.3. Healthcare Consulting Services Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Healthcare Consulting Services Market: Services Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Services Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. Global Healthcare Consulting Services Market by Services Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

4.4.1. Strategic Management Consulting

4.4.2. Financial Management Consulting

4.4.3. Information Technology Consulting

4.4.4. Human Resource Consulting

4.4.5. Others



Chapter 5. Healthcare Consulting Services Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. End-use Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. Global Healthcare Consulting Services Market by End-use Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

5.4.1. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

5.4.2. Hospitals

5.4.3. Healthcare Payers

5.4.4. Other Healthcare Providers



Chapter 6. Healthcare Consulting Services Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Regional Market Dashboard

6.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot

6.4. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030:



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization

7.3. Vendor Landscape

Accenture

McKinsey & Company

Deloitte Global

L.E.K. Consulting

PwC

Huron Consulting Group Inc. and affiliates.

Cognizant

EY

Bain & Company, Inc.

IQVIA Inc,

Boston Consulting Group

