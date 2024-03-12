United States Asthma Market Report - Insights into Primary HCP Interaction, Treatment Awareness, Satisfaction, Control and Clinical Trial Interest

Dublin, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asthma in America 2023: Key Insights into Treatment Awareness & Satisfaction" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

More than 27 million people live with asthma in the United States. That's about 1 in 12 people.

This report provides a behind-the-scenes look at the treatment experience for those living with asthma. Using detailed quantitative data, it gives a full picture of the asthma treatment story - from HCP conversations to treatment awareness to use and satisfaction - so you can make informed, strategic decisions, identify opportunities, and understand potential challenges.

The report offers a glimpse into the asthma treatment experience. It includes selected insights for stakeholders seeking a more focused view of patient perspectives on asthma treatment and satisfaction.

This large-scale, patient-reported data leverages vital quantitative insights essential to understanding HCP treatment discussions, treatment satisfaction and awareness, clinical trial interest, and much more.

This report lifts the curtain on the patient treatment experience, giving stakeholders an actionable look at the experiences of people living with the condition. Data can be used to inform strategic decisions, including competitive assessments, landscape analyses, patient journey overlays, and forecasting inputs.

This report also addresses important questions that stakeholders may not even know to ask while offering valuable insights into must-have patient-reported data points not available anywhere else.

The analyst reaches millions of people through its portfolio of 45+ condition-specific online health communities - including Asthma.net - to provide information, connection, and support to patients and caregivers in the U.S.

This report includes a deep-dive into:

HCP engagement Primary HCP seen for condition, satisfaction with HCP, and discussion about brands aware of/not used

Asthma treatment awareness and experiences Aided awareness of specific treatments, treatment experience, satisfaction with current treatments, perceived control with current treatment plan, and interest/participation in clinical trials



Key questions answered in this report:

What percentage of patients see a specialist for asthma treatment?

What treatments have the highest aided brand awareness among patients?

What percentage of patients use maintenance medications?

How many patients feel their asthma is well-controlled on their current treatment plan?

What percentage of patients are likely to switch or add new treatments in the next six months?

What medications have patients discussed with their HCP?

Key Topics Covered:

Treatment Awareness and Experiences

Primary HCP Seen for Asthma Care

Aided Brand Awareness of Treatments

Rescue Medication Usage

Maintenance Medication Usage

Condition Control on Current Treatment

Clinical Trial Interest

Treatment Discussions with HCP

Brands and treatments mentioned in this report include:

Albuterol (generic)/Ventolin HFA/Proventil HFA (albuterol)

Alupent (metaproterenol sulfate USP)

ProAir Digihaler (albuterol sulfate)

ProAir HFA (albuterol sulfate)

ProAir RespiClick (albuterol sulfate)

Theo-Dur/TheolairTM (short-acting theophylline)

XOPENEX (levalbuterol tartrate)

Other rescue medication (not listed)

ADVAIR DISKUS (fluticasone propionate and salmeterol)

ADVAIR HFA (fluticasone propionate and salmeterol)

AeroBid or Aerospan (flunisolide)

AirDuo Digihaler (fluticasone propionate and salmeterol)

AirDuo RespiClick (fluticasone propionate and salmeterol)

ALVESCO (ciclesonide)

ArmonAir RespiClick (fluticasone propionate)

ArmonAir Digihaler (fluticasone propionate)

ARNUITYT ELLIPTA (fluticasone furoate inhalation powder)

ASMANEX TWISTHALER or ASMANEX HFA (mometasone furoate)

ATROVENT HFA (ipratropium bromide HFA)

Azmacort (triamcinolone acetonide)

BREO ELLIPTA (fluticasone furoate and vilanterol)

BREYNA (budesonide/formoterol fumarate dihydrate)

DULERA (mometasone furoate/formoterol fumarate dihydrate)

FLOVENT DISKUS or FLOVENT HFA (fluticasone propionate)

PULMICORT FLEXHALERT or PULMICORT RESPULES (budesonide)

QVAR (beclomethasone dipropionate)

SEREVENT DISKUS (salmeterol xinafoate)

SINGULAIR (montelukast sodium)

SPIRIVA RESPIMAT (tiotropium bromide)

SYMBICORT (budesonide/formoterol fumarate dihydrate)

TRELEGYT ELLIPTA (fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol inhalation powder)

TUDORZA PRESSAIR

Vanceril/Vanceril DS (beclomethasone dipropionate)

Other maintenance medication

Digihaler (app that can be used with Dighaler inhalers)

Hailie (sensor and app)

Propeller (sensor and app)

CINQAIR (reslizumab)

DUPIXENT (dupilumab)

FASENRAT (benralizumab)

NUCALA (mepolizumab)

XOLAIR (omalizumab)

Oral corticosteroids/steroids

Nebulized medication treatments

