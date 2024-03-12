Dublin, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Dehumidifier Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States dehumidifier market is expected to grow during the anticipated period due to several factors such as increasing consumer awareness, humid climatic conditions, and increase in construction activities across the country. A dehumidifier is a device used to control relative humidity. It is essential when humidity levels are extremely high.







The residential market is fueling United States dehumidifier market. Both homeowners and renters were investing in humidifier systems to improve the comfort of their living spaces, particularly in areas with high humidity. In addition to residential applications, humidifier systems were also found in a variety of commercial and industrial environments, such as office buildings, hotels, medical facilities, educational institutes, museums, warehouses, data centers and manufacturing facilities, where humidity regulation was necessary for the maintenance of product and equipment performance.



Dehumidifier designs have evolved in response to technological advances, resulting in more energy-saving and user-friendly solutions. Manufacturers have incorporated features such as intelligent controls, interactive displays, automatic shutdown, and programmable configurations to improve the user experience and optimize energy consumption.



The energy consumption of dehumidifiers varies from type of household, depending on user configuration, duration of operation of the product, and the environmental conditions in which the product operates. Dehumidifiers are commonly used in basements during the summer season in northern cities of the United States. Dehumidifiers are widely used in residential settings, accounting for a substantial proportion of the market. People are using dehumidifying appliances to keep their homes comfortable and conducive to health, particularly in humid regions or during peak moisture seasons. The utilization of dehumidifiers is affected by the climatic and meteorological conditions in various parts of the United States. Coastal areas and areas with particularly hot and humid summers have great demand for these appliances.



The United States dehumidifiers market is driven by the increasing awareness of the significance of indoor air quality. Consumers were becoming increasingly aware of the health consequences of inadequate indoor air quality, such as respiratory problems and allergies. For example, over 25 million individuals in the United States have asthma. Additionally, over 16 million Americans suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which is a leading cause of death in the United States. Thus, dehumidifiers are installed to regulate humidity levels, thereby decreasing the growth of mold, dust mites, and other allergens being present in indoor spaces.



Furthermore, the humid climatic conditions in various regions of the United States have played an important role in increasing the demand for dehumidifiers in the United States. The United States has various cities such as Lake Charles, Jackson and Meridian, and Brownsville with high humidity levels, especially in coastal areas and southern states. In these regions, dehumidifiers are essential for maintaining comfortable and healthy living environments by reducing excess moisture.



There are several factors impeding the expansion of the dehumidifier market in the United States. Firstly, consumers tend to be price-conscious when purchasing a dehumidifier. Secondly, price competition between manufacturers and retailers can reduce profit margins and impede investments in the research and development of novel features. Furthermore, proper maintenance is necessary for dehumidifiers to function optimally. However, some customers may not take the necessary steps to clean filters or empty water reservoirs, which may impede efficiency and result in potential problems.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $915 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1364 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered United States



