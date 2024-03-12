Dassault Systèmes: amount of the dividend

Press Release

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — March 12, 2024

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) announces that the Board of Directors decided to propose to the next General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 22, 2024 a dividend of twenty-three eurocents (€0.23) per share for the year 2023, payable in cash only.

Shares would be traded ex-dividend as of May 27, 2024.

Dividends would be made payable on May 29, 2024.

Bernard Charlès, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, comments:

“Pascal Daloz, who is supported by a united and talented leadership team, became Chief Executive Officer on January 1, 2024, the outcome of a carefully prepared succession — illustrating the company’s focus on the long term. Our strategy is geared to the long-term, allowing us to strike a balance between rewarding shareholders and reinvesting in the business for future growth.”

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE® Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers can redefine the creation, production and life-cycle-management processes of their offer and thus have a meaningful impact to make the world more sustainable. The beauty of the Experience Economy is that it is a human-centered economy for the benefit of all –consumers, patients and citizens.

Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

