Financial Stability for Generations to Come: Paul Stanley’s Journey and His Unique Approach to Wealth Management

Whether you’ve built your wealth from the ground up, or come from a generationally prosperous family, being intentional with your assets is crucial in ensuring life-long stable income, peaceful retirement, and securing the position of your heirs. Currently, there are over 116,025 wealth management advisors employed in the US, and choosing the right person to advise with your assets is the only way to success. However, in the abundant sea of options, making the correct decision and trusting someone whose values and goals align with yours is challenging.

With over 28 years of experience in the field, Paul Stanley CFP®, co-founder of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC (GBWM), is equipped with comprehensive knowledge that goes beyond investment decisions. In tandem with his expertise, Paul has an unwavering passion for meeting all of his clients’ needs and fostering a fruitful environment for them to thrive.

Paul’s voyage through the financial landscape started at Bentley College, where he graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Finance. After that, the co-founder of GBWM secured a renowned internship at a major Wall Street firm, where his passion for intentional, personalized wealth management was born.

“I was doing a lot of data entry for financial plans, and got to see firsthand the kind of impact advisors have on people’s lives,” added Paul. “When I started the internship, I wasn’t sure what career path to follow in life, but seeing clients come into the office, thanking my mentors for financial stability, ignited an inner desire for helping others.”

During the first 10 years of his career, Paul spent working for large Wall Street firms. While experience on Wall Street laid the groundwork, equipping Paul with knowledge and experience, it wasn’t fulfilling his personal goals. After realizing that independence is the only way to offer the best service for his clients, Paul co-founded Granite Bay Wealth Management in 2006.

In the beginning, GBWM was operating as independent advisors under the umbrella of a large corporation, using their software and technology. Granite Bay Wealth Management reached a turning point in 2015 when it became a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

As noticed by Paul in his 28-year-long experience, many advisors are focused solely on the present, desiring instant gratification. That’s where his approach differs, offering a more inclusive environment for clients with wealth of all sizes. Moreover, Paul emphasizes the importance of caring about future generations instead of just the ‘now’ clients.

“While working on Wall Street, I remember many companies rejecting clients with smaller assets because they weren’t profitable enough at the time, and it never sat right with me. I’ve worked with many clients over the years who started small, and 20 years later, with our assistance along the way, they’ve become successful in their own financial journey and great clients. It's more satisfying to be on that journey with them, building trust and establishing a multi-generational relationship that begins with them and ends with directing their children and grandchildren to Granite Bay, too,” expressed Paul.

Community is an essential part of everyone’s life, and Paul’s commitment to improving this is palpable across many of his endeavors. The founder of GBWM is currently a Selectman in his hometown of Greenland, NH, and spent six years on the school board in his previous community.

During that time, he was involved in many youth sports, such as hockey, basketball, baseball, and soccer as a coach and board member. Additionally, he’s been a part of the local parent association, and many other communities.

Commenting on the importance of community, Paul said, “I’ve met many of my clients through community ventures, and working with friends that you care about makes you want to pay attention to every single detail, ensuring you do the best job you can. That’s a commitment I promise to everyone who works with me, regardless of their asset value, place of residence, or goals.”

With over 25 years of experience working as a financial advisor, Paul Stanley CFP® is a beacon of hope for individuals struggling with wealth management. The financial world is often cut-throat and competitive, and through prioritizing personal approach, understanding, and humanity, Granite Bay Wealth Management, LLC offers a unique and prosperous opportunity for all clients to strategize their assets with out-of-the-box, effective solutions that are not only business-driven but also human-conscious.

