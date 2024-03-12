Royal Farms Announces Expansion Into Bedford, Virginia

BALTIMORE, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms, a beloved East Coast convenience store and fried chicken destination, is thrilled to announce its upcoming expansion into Bedford, Virginia. Known for our signature World-Famous chicken, fresh convenience offerings, and commitment to community, Royal Farms is eager to bring our unique blend of convenience and quality to the heart of Bedford.



Royal Farms is scheduled to open its doors in Bedford, Virginia on April 15, 2024. The new store and gas station will be located at 875 Blue Ridge Avenue, Bedford, VA 24523 just 5 minutes away from the National D-Day Memorial. This location will feature a gas station with sixteen standard flow fueling positions and operate 24 hours and 365 days a year to service all convenience, food, and fuel needs.

"We are delighted to bring Royal Farms to Bedford, Virginia," said Lisa Daley, District Leader of Royal Farms. "Our commitment to delivering fresh, high-quality food and unparalleled convenience has made us a favorite among customers, and we look forward to becoming a cherished part of the Bedford community."

To celebrate our arrival in Bedford, Royal Farms will be hosting a ticketed soft opening event where customers can check out the new store and be served one free meal from the soft opening menu. The free tickets are available on Eventbrite here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/royal-farms-bedford-va-soft-opening-tickets-847667725987. Be sure to follow Royal Farms on our social media for all news on store openings and events.

Royal Farms takes pride in being more than just a convenience store; we are a community hub where neighbors gather, and meaningful connections are forged. As we prepare to open our doors in Bedford, we are committed to supporting local initiatives and becoming an integral part of the community fabric.

Royal Farms will be an official sponsor of The National D-Day Foundation’s 80th Anniversary of D-Day Commemoration Ceremony in Bedford, Virginia. To learn more, go here: https://www.dday.org/80th/

Royal Farms will also be making a monetary donation to Bedford Ride to assist in improving the quality of life for Bedford County citizens by providing better access to non-emergency medical services. To learn more, go here: http://bedfordride-cvacl.org/.

For Virginians interested in working for Royal Farms, please visit https://www.royalfarms.com/careers/. Royal Farms offers competitive pay, medical and dental insurance, a 401(K)-retirement plan, opportunities for advancement, flexible schedules, vacation time, and our employee store discount.

Customers can sign up for RoFo Rewards on the Royal Farms mobile app or on RofoRewards.com. RoFo Rewards Members save money throughout the year, earn fuel discounts with RoFo Pay, receive rewards for everyday purchases, and redeem other surprise freebie offers.

How to Register as a RoFo Rewards Member

Download the Royal Farms app here: https://engagement.punchh.com/b/royalfarms and click "Sign Up" to create a RoFo Rewards account. You can also visit https://www.roforewards.com/register/ to create an account.

About RoFo Rewards

By registering a RoFo Rewards card or downloading our app you gain access to special member offers and can earn rewards points on purchases. Every time you visit Royal Farms and make a purchase, you will receive 2 points for every dollar you spend, and one point for every gallon of gas you purchase. If you upgrade your card to RoFo Pay, you will also receive a discount on gas when you use your RoFo Rewards card to pay at the pump except for New Jersey Stores. You can keep track of points and offers at www.roforewards.com or by downloading the RoFo Rewards app on your phone.

About Royal Farms

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with nearly 300 locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore, MD in 1959 under the name White Jug. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina. Royal Farms has been satisfying customers’ hunger for Real Fresh food served Real Fast. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly hand-breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year. For more information about Royal Farms, visit: www.royalfarms.com

Contact:

Aliyah Atayee

aatayee@royalfarms.com