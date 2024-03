GRAPEVINE, Texas, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2023 results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

