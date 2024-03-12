Nubeva Announces Departure of CMO Steve Perkins Amid AI Strategy Shift

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nubeva Technologies (TSX-V: NBVA), a cybersecurity company specializing in ransomware decryption and recovery, today announced that Steve Perkins has stepped down as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). This transition comes at a time when Nubeva is sharpening its focus on leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to redefine ransomware reversal and enhance cybersecurity measures globally.



Steve Perkins has been instrumental in shaping the company's marketing strategy and contributing to its success. However, as Nubeva embarks on a new phase of innovation and growth, both parties recognize the need for a change.

"Nubeva is entering an exciting era, with AI at the forefront of our strategy to combat ransomware more effectively. Steve has played a crucial role in our journey, and we are immensely thankful for his efforts. As we pivot towards this new direction, we acknowledge that change is necessary to align our team's expertise with our future goals," said Randy Chou, CEO of Nubeva. "We wish Steve the very best in his future endeavors and are confident he will continue to make significant impacts in the industry."

About Nubeva Technologies

Nubeva Technologies provides next-generation decryption solutions for faster, lower-cost recovery from ransomware attacks. Its mission is to reduce downtime costs and damages, so businesses never pay ransoms again. Nubeva’s ransomware reversal software is available to end-user enterprises, managed security service providers, incident responders, and cybersecurity solution manufacturers.

