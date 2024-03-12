Apollo Funds Agree to Sell 28.4% Stake in Vallourec to ArcelorMittal

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that Apollo-managed Funds (“Apollo Funds” or the “Funds”) have agreed to sell 65.2 million common equity shares in Vallourec SA (Euronext: VK; “Vallourec”, the “Company”), a value-added manufacturer of premium tubular steel products, for €14.64 per share to ArcelorMittal. The shares sold represent a 28.4% equity interest1 in Vallourec and a total transaction value of approximately €955 million, and upon close will mark the Apollo Funds’ exit of the investment.



“We’re proud of the extremely strong results achieved during our Funds’ ownership as the Company transformed its operations under a top leadership team led by Philippe Guillemot and established itself as a focused world leader in the manufacturing of high performance tubular products. Along with this business transformation have come record levels of profitability, a more sustainable competitive position and an opportunity to capture future growth in the energy transition markets,” said Apollo Partner Gareth Turner. “There is still considerable potential to expand upon what we have achieved but it is now appropriate for Apollo to transition our Funds’ shareholding to an industrial partner that can take the Company forward. We remain confident that Vallourec is well-positioned for long-term growth and we wish Philippe and the entire team continued success.”

Philippe Guillemot, Vallourec Chairman and CEO, said, “Apollo’s operational and capital markets expertise was instrumental to Vallourec’s turnaround, and we thank the Apollo team for their unfailing support and world-class partnership. With Apollo’s Funds’ assistance, we have fundamentally changed the operational and financial structure of Vallourec and we believe we are on the right trajectory to deliver enhanced shareholder value over the coming years.”

After leading the financial restructuring of Vallourec, Apollo Funds became the largest equity investor in Vallourec in 2021. As a strategic capital partner, Apollo played a pivotal role in the design, launch, and implementation of the “New Vallourec” plan in May 2022, which helped to transform the Company’s operational design, footprint and capabilities, and drove EBITDA from €258mm in 2020 prior to Apollo Funds’ investment to €1,196mm in 2023, reflecting the best results in nearly 15 years.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of the year, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three investing strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of December 31, 2023, Apollo had approximately $651 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Contacts

Noah Gunn

Global Head of Investor Relations

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

(212) 822-0540

IR@apollo.com

Joanna Rose

Global Head of Corporate Communications

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

(212) 822-0491

Communications@apollo.com

1 Not taking into account preferred shares already issued but not vested as of today.