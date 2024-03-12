Reykjavík Energy - Green Bond Auction Results

Today, March 12th, 2024, Reykjavík Energy (RE; Orkuveitan) concluded a green bond auction in the green bond classes OR020934 GB and OR180255 GB.

OR020934 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of September 2nd, 2034. Previously, bonds have been issued in the category with a nominal value of ISK 21,607 million.

The series attracted bids totaling ISK 1,075 million nominal value at yields between 3,73-3,85%. OR accepted bids amounting to ISK 875 million at a yield of 3,79%.

OR180255 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of February 18th, 2055. Previously, bonds in the category have been issued with a nominal value of ISK 29,921 million.

The series attracted bids totaling ISK 900 million nominal value at yields between 3,20 -3,38%. OR accepted bids amounting to ISK 600 million at a yield of 3.25%.

Fossar Investment Bank oversees the issuance and sale of the bonds as well as their admission to trading on the Nasdaq market in Iceland with sustainable bonds.