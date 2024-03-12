ACWA Comments on State Water Board’s Revised Draft Water Use Efficiency Regulation

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) released the following statement today from Regulatory Relations Manager Chelsea Haines regarding the State Water Resources Control Board’s revised draft regulation for Making Conservation a California Way of Life, which outlines water use efficiency goals for urban retail water suppliers.



“ACWA appreciates the work of the State Water Board over the past several months to understand the concerns of the water community. While ACWA staff continues to review the details of the revised draft regulation, it appears to address our primary concerns and is moving in the right direction toward a regulation that is feasible, cost-effective and avoids unintended impacts, while establishing an ambitious framework for advancing long-term water use efficiency in California.

“The revised draft regulation now provides the appropriate flexibility in how urban water suppliers across the state can continue working with their customers to build on existing efforts to further advance long-term water use efficiency.

“ACWA and its members recognize water use efficiency as an important tool to help address the impacts of climate change and look forward to continued collaboration with the state and other partners to build our resilient water future.”

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 450 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications | (916) 669-2387