Aluminum Curtain Wall Market To Reach USD 93.4 Billion By 2032 Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Aluminum Curtain Wall Market size was valued at USD 40.9 Billion in 2023 and is expected to have a market size of USD 93.4 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 9.6%.

The global population expansion and accelerating rate of urbanization are driving up demand for residential and non-residential buildings. Building activity is rising in these areas as developing nations strive to develop their commercial and industrial sectors quickly. Curtain wall systems are becoming increasingly popular in these construction activities because of their many advantages, including low greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and great energy efficiency. As a result, strong market growth for aluminum curtain walls is anticipated in the upcoming years.

The Paris Agreement aims to reduce net carbon emissions, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals are setting standards and goals in different sectors for countries across the globe. The construction sector is a major domain that can help realize these goals with the rising shift towards sustainable buildings. Organizations such as the World Green Building Council emphasize sustainability goals. These factors contribute to market development. For instance, in December 2023, the World Green Building Council and the United Nations supported the Buildings Breakthrough initiatives, including Advancing the Net Zero global program and Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment to encourage climate action initiatives.

Segmentation Overview:

The global aluminum curtain wall market has been segmented into type, end-use, and region. Based on end-use, the market is bifurcated into commercial and residential. The commercial segment held the largest market share in 2023 and is expected to exhibit a high CAGR during the forecast period. Based on type, the aluminum curtain wall market segmentation comprises stick-built, semi-unitized, and unitized. The unitized segment held the largest market share in 2023 and is expected to dominate during the forecast period.

Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Report Highlights:

The global aluminum curtain wall market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 9.6% by 2032.

The construction industry is important in the country's economic growth and development.

Asia Pacific's aluminum curtain wall market share was significantly high in 2023. This is attributed to the growing construction activities of new commercial and industrial buildings in China, India, and Japan over the next few years.

Some prominent players in the aluminum curtain wall market report include YKK AP America, Petra Aluminum, C.R Laurence Co., Inc., Reynaers Aluminium, Apogee Enterprises Inc., Hansen Group, ALUMIL, Schuco International, Kawneer, Inc., Permasteelisa Group, and Arcadia, Inc.

Industry Trends and Insights:

In 2023, Unicel Architecture Corporation, designed a series of curtain wall products that has acquired structural certifications and meets Florida’s building code. The products are designed to sustain ferocious hurricanes and storms.

Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Segmentation:

By Type: Stick-built, semi-unitized, unitized.

By End-use: Commercial, residential.

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

