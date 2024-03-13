MVL Announces Its MVL Token to Be Listed on HTX

NEW YORK, NY, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The blockchain mobility platform MVL has announced that its MVL token will be listed on the global exchange HTX, where it will be accessible for trading on the MVL/USDT market through HTX's Spot trading platform commencing on Tuesday, March 12 at 11:00 UTC.





The digital asset exchange HTX was established in 2012 originally as Huobi and has since grown to become one of the leading players in the global cryptocurrency market, catering to a diverse user base spanning across over 100 countries. In 2023, the exchange commemorated its 10th anniversary by rebranding as HTX and has since engaged in actively seeking out and backing the trading of innovative global projects that align with current market trends.

MVL operates thriving physical mobility businesses, encompassing TADA, the second most prominent ride-sharing service in Southeast Asia, and ONiON Mobility, a company specializing in electric vehicles and energy. MVL's circular token economy, designed to share the value generated by its mobility businesses, has garnered positive feedback from a large user base in Southeast Asia and is experiencing significant growth. Through this listing on HTX, MVL aims to facilitate smooth transactions for millions of MVL ecosystem users and further expand the MVL ecosystem.

"MVL is transforming the global mobility market by introducing a blockchain-based value-sharing model, challenging the monopoly platform companies that have controlled the mobility sector for over a decade."

"Starting with this HTX listing, we will progressively unveil MVL's vision through more exchange listings and partnerships, solidifying our presence in the global blockchain market." stated Kay Woo, CEO of MVL.

