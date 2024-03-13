Jeroen Spruyt appointed as President of Agfa’s Radiology Solutions division

Mortsel, Belgium - March 13, 2024 – 7:45 a.m. CET



Effective March 13, 2024, Jeroen Spruyt will assume the position of President of Agfa’s Radiology Solutions division. He will also join Agfa’s Executive Management Team.

Jeroen Spruyt holds a degree in Applied Economics, complemented by an MBA from Vlerick Business School. Through his career in logistics and his pivotal role as co-founder and board member of TheSignalling Company, Jeroen has demonstrated exceptional leadership acumen and an entrepreneurial mindset.

In September 2022, Jeroen joined the Agfa-Gevaert Group as Head of the Direct Radiography (DR) business unit, which is part of the Radiology Solutions division. He will continue to lead the DR business unit alongside his new responsibilities.

“Jeroen has orchestrated a remarkable transformation of the DR business, an achievement which serves as a testament to his hands-on leadership and unwavering dedication to excellence. With this appointment, we entrust Jeroen with the leadership over a critical segment of our Group’s activities,” said Pascal Juéry, CEO of the Agfa-Gevaert Group.

About the Radiology Solutions division

Agfa’s Radiology Solutions division is a major player in the diagnostic imaging market, providing analog and digital imaging technology to meet the needs of specialized clinicians in hospitals and imaging centers around the world. Agfa’s innovative imaging equipment and its leading MUSICA image processing software set standards in productivity, safety, clinical value and cost effectiveness. Furthermore, its SmartXR portfolio provides radiographers with predictive workflow assistance. With over 150 years of experience, Agfa helps its customers to improve the quality and efficiency of their patient care. With Agfa, every image counts.

About Agfa

The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology and IT solutions with over 150 years of experience. The Group holds three divisions: Radiology Solutions, HealthCare IT, and Digital Print & Chemicals. They develop, manufacture and market analogue and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for specific industrial applications and for the printing industry. In 2022, the Group realized a turnover of 1,857 million Euro.

Contact

Viviane Dictus

Director Corporate Communications

tel. ++32 0 3 444 7124

e-mail: viviane.dictus@agfa.com

Attachment