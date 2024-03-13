Growing Quadient Partner Program Extends to CCM and Financial Automation Solutions to Support Wider Customer Engagement

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, is expanding its Quadient Experience Partner Program to include the company’s financial automation solutions. Previously focused on Quadient’s CCM solutions, the new program brings more value to partners while expanding the reach of Quadient’s cloud solutions’ rich features and functions to more customers.



Currently, more than 100 business and technology partners collaborate with Quadient on delivering and integrating with the company’s CCM and document automation solutions, Quadient Inspire and Quadient Impress. By expanding its program to include partners of Quadient’s cloud solutions for accounts payable and accounts receivable automation, the company aims to accelerate the contribution of partners to its growth in cloud solutions, with increased emphasis on subscriptions and services to ensure continued customer support and drive long-term value and satisfaction.

With an estimated growth rate over the next 5 years of 11.92%1 and 13.51%2 respectively, the accounts payable and accounts receivable automation solutions markets offer significant opportunity for partners to participate in an expanding market. The partner program expansion is designed to enable partners to quickly address customer needs in this market through ready-built integrations into leading accounting and ERP solutions.

“We’re expanding our partner program to offer the same advantages across our software partner ecosystem, from resellers to fully integrated partners of our CCM and financial automation solutions. With more partners offering our cloud solutions globally, more businesses will gain access to powerful features and capabilities that are readily integrated with their existing technology,” said Chris Hartigan, chief solution officer, Intelligent Communication Automation, Quadient. “Our partners now have the opportunity to enrich their portfolio of services by leveraging more of Quadient’s world leading solutions for finance and business process automation.“

With the ambition to become the preferred provider of communication and financial automation solutions for businesses of all sizes, Quadient collaborates with strategic and technology partners. Business partners offer expertise, software implementation services, referrals and consultancies, while technology partners provide platforms that offer connectors to Quadient solutions and provide access to a larger number of customers. To know more about Quadient’s Experience Partner program, visit https://www.quadient.com/en/quadient-experience-partner-network.

