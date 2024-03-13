RealManage Hires Gerardo Palacios as Division President, Southeast Florida

Plano, TX, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage, a frontrunner in community association management services, is thrilled to announce Gerardo Palacios as the newly appointed Division President for Southeast Florida. Palacios steps into this role backed by a rich history in community management and a profound insight into the nuances of the South Florida market, making him a perfect fit for spearheading our operations in the region.

As a veteran in the community management industry, Palacios is known for his strong focus on operations, finance, business development, mentoring, employee growth, and client relations. He holds a bachelor's degree in finance and management from Florida International University and several industry designations, including Licensed Community Association Manager (LCAM), Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®), and Association Management Specialist (AMS®). Prior to joining RealManage, Palacios held leadership positions with other organizations within the industry, further solidifying his reputation as a trusted leader in the field.

In his new role as Division President, Palacios will lead RealManage's operations in Southeast Florida. He stated, “The main goal is to improve the quality of life for each resident in each one of the associations currently managed by the RealManage family of companies and to provide exceptional service.” Palacios will also be focusing on employee growth and development.

"Gerardo’s in-depth understanding of the market's unique client needs will prove invaluable in enhancing our client services and growth efforts.," said Marc Rodriguez, Executive Vice President of Operations for RealManage’s East markets. "Additionally, Gerry will collaborate closely with our sales team to expand our market presence and capitalize on growth opportunities."

With Palacios at the helm in Southeast Florida, RealManage is set to further enhance its commitment to quality community management and client satisfaction.

About RealManage

RealManage is a premier provider of community association management services, known for its innovative solutions and commitment to excellence. As one of the fastest-growing companies in the industry, RealManage proudly stands as the third-largest HOA and condo management company in the United States.

Through its family of brands, including GrandManors and CiraConnect, RealManage offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to meet the unique needs of homeowner associations, condominiums, cooperatives, and large master-planned communities. GrandManors specializes in luxury high-rise and lifestyle community management, while CiraConnect provides cutting-edge, cloud-based technology solutions to enhance community engagement and operational efficiency. With a focus on fostering vibrant, thriving communities, RealManage sets the standard for quality and service in community association management.

For more information, please visit RealManage.com.

