Embedded Display Market Set to Rise at 11.6% CAGR, Reaching US$ 66,310.8 Million by 2034 – Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new research analysis by Fact.MR, the global embedded display market is estimated at US$ 22,210.6 million in 2024, projected to grow steadily with an 11.6% CAGR through 2034. The market is projected at a valuation of US$ 66,310.8 million by 2034.

The market is experiencing dynamic growth driven by diverse applications and technological advancements. Embedded displays, seamlessly integrated into electronic devices, have become integral components in various industries, contributing to enhanced user experiences and improved functionality.

One of the key drivers is the escalating demand in consumer electronics, with smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches fueling the need for compact and visually appealing devices. This trend propels the integration of advanced embedded display technologies, meeting the evolving preferences of modern consumers.

Industrial automation is another significant driver, where embedded displays play a pivotal role in human-machine interfaces, providing real-time data visualization and enhancing operational efficiency. The industrial sector's increasing reliance on automation further boosts the demand for embedded display solutions, impacting the market positively.

Key Segments of Embedded Display Market Research Report

By Display Type By Application By Region LED

LCD

OLED

TFT

Other Display Type Wearable Devices

Industrial Automation Systems

Automotive Equipment

HVAC

Home Appliances

Construction Equipment

Fitness Equipment

Medical Devices North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa



However, challenges exist, such as high development and implementation costs, particularly affecting smaller enterprises with budget constraints. The rapid pace of technological obsolescence is another hurdle, as emerging technologies can quickly render existing displays obsolete, raising concerns about the longevity of investments.

The global landscape of the market sees the United States emerging as a significant player, leveraging its robust technological ecosystem, research facilities, and consumer electronics market. In contrast, rapid industrialization, government initiatives supporting innovation, and a growing middle-class population propel China's market growth.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

North America market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12% through 2034.

through 2034. The embedded display industry in the United States holds a market share of 72.2% in 2024.

in 2024. The market in the United States is valued at US$ 4,409.9 million in 2024.

in 2024. The embedded display industry in China is expected to rise at a CAGR of 12.3% through 2034.

through 2034. By display type, the LED segment to hold a market share of 36.9% in 2024.

“The surge in demand for integrated displays in consumer electronics is a major driver in the embedded display industry as smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches fuel the demand as consumers seek compact and visually appealing devices, spurring the adoption of advanced embedded display technologies,” says a Fact MR. analyst.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 66,310.8 million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 11.6% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 48 Tables No. of Figures 144 Figures



Top Vendors are Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Avnet, Inc, Green Hills Software Inc., AndersDX, Planar Systems, Inc, ENEA AB, Altia Inc, Data Modul

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the embedded display market is characterized by intense competition among key players vying for prominence. Established companies leverage technological expertise, while startups focus on niche applications.

Collaborations, partnerships, and strategic alliances are prevalent strategies to enhance market presence. Ongoing innovations and a focus on user experience contribute to the dynamic nature of competition, shaping the industry's growth trajectory.

Recent Developments

In June 2023, Saint Gobain focused on AR heads-up and embedded displays for the Indian market, which presented a huge opportunity for Saint Gobain Sekurit to introduce value-added products.

Saint Gobain focused on AR heads-up and embedded displays for the Indian market, which presented a huge opportunity for Saint Gobain Sekurit to introduce value-added products. In May 2023, Samsung Display introduced the world’s first Fingerprint and biosensor-embedded Panel that measured blood pressure with OLED light plus (+).

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the embedded display market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on By Display Type (LED, LCD, OLED, TFT, Other Display Type), By Application (Wearable Devices, Industrial Automation Systems, Automotive Equipment, HVAC, Home Appliances, Construction Equipment, Fitness Equipment, Medical Devices), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East and Africa)

