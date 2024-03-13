“Public transit more convenient”, Washingtonians reject view that the car is king

New global study, commissioned by Hitachi Rail, finds 69% of Washingtonians support investing in public transit over driving in their city

Over half (53%) see public transit as more convenient than driving

Two-thirds of Washingtonians would use public transit more if it offered a faster journey time or avoided overcrowding.

WASHINGTON, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over two-thirds of Washingtonians support investing in public transit over driving, according to a new global survey commissioned by Hitachi Rail. Casting off the nationwide preferences for driving, a majority also believe their public transit system is convenient and would use it more if it offered the fastest journey times.



The research, carried out by SavantaComres, collected data from 12,000 people in 12 different cities around the world, including Berlin, Copenhagen, Dubai, London, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore, Sydney, Toronto, Warsaw and, Washington D.C. The results from 1,000 Washingtonian’s provides a statistically accurate picture of how Washington D.C.’s citizens view their public transit compared to other major cities around the world.

Does the Capitol Beltway Offer more Convenience?

Despite the city’s reputational preference for favouring the Capitol Beltway over public transit, research shows that Washingtonians may increasingly be prepared to back public transit. Over half (53%) believe that public transit is the most convenient way to travel within the city, and 20% expect to travel more by train in the next five years when traveling longer distances.

A growing appetite for public transit?

In addition to winning out as the most convenient way to travel, Washingtonians also support investing in transit infrastructure. In total 69% support investing in public transit over driving, with just 4% preferring to invest in driving. When asked to consider how to pay for public transit investments, half of respondents (49%) supported the idea of new road user charges to fund it.

The research also provides recommendations on how city planners and the wider transit industry could encourage greater public transit usage. Providing the shortest journey times (66%), the ability to avoid overcrowding (68%) and reliable services (62%) would all encourage Washingtonians to use public transportation more.

Joseph Pozza, President of Hitachi Rail, North America, said: “Our research underlines that public transit is increasingly preferred over car travel in D.C. Over half of Washingtonians believe public transit is the most convenient way to travel in their city, and over two thirds support more investment in the city’s transit infrastructure.

“Our challenge now as an industry is to deliver new green infrastructure that can compel more people to get out of their cars and onto regional public transit options such as the Washington Metro.”

In this context, the region is already investing in its public transit infrastructure, and Hitachi Rail is set to commence the manufacturing of the new 8000-series railcars for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) later this year. With a base order for 256 new railcars, as part of a $2.2bn contract, the brand-new fleet will increase reliability, and offer modern on-board technology and improved passenger experience.

The increasing commitment to invest in transit in the US, means that more people are recognizing the convenience of sustainability public transit offers. This trend is underlined by the findings in this study. Supporting these developments, Hitachi Rail is delivering programs across the entire transportation sector; from major signaling systems to building completely new railways, and supporting rail freight firms nationwide.

Notes to Editors

The fieldwork for the survey was conducted by Savanta ComRes in December 2023

Sample of approx. 1000 people were surveyed in each of the following: London, Berlin, Milan, Dublin, Warsaw, Washington, San Francisco, Toronto, Paris, Singapore, Sydney, Copenhagen.

‘Long-distance travel’ was defined as any journey of at least 2.5 hours

Hitachi Rail’s full report can be downloaded here: Better Connected | Hitachi Rail



About Hitachi Rail:

Hitachi Rail is connecting the future of mobility - helping every passenger, customer and community enjoy the benefits of more seamless, sustainable transit.

With innovative technology and world-leading delivery capabilities, Hitachi Rail is a trusted partner to customers and consortia partners globally. The company is an expert in every part of the railway: from train manufacturing and maintenance to digital signalling and smart mobility. Its pioneering products, such as the iconic high speed bullet train, enable billions of passenger journeys and the transit of millions of tonnes of freight, every year.

Drawing on the powerful expertise of the wider Hitachi group companies, Hitachi Rail is uniquely placed to further enhance its offer to customers through pioneering new digital solutions and services.

In FY22, Hitachi Rail had revenues of over €5bn. The company has around 15,000 employees in 38 countries, and it invests in its diverse and talented teams.

Hitachi Rail’s business is local, but its reach is global. With deep roots in its communities, the company is committed to delivering sustainable progress for all.

Find out about more by visiting hitachirail.com

CONTACT:

Ed Brown

ed.brown@hitachirail.com

(+44) 7850071287

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d4cb467-ae92-4c83-bf6b-af119e7b4799



