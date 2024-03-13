Zapp’s i300 Electric Urban Motorcycle Wins World-Renowned iF DESIGN AWARD 2024

LONDON, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (Nasdaq: ZAPP) (“Zapp EV” or the “Company”), owner of “Zapp”, the British electric vehicle brand on a mission to revolutionise personal urban mobility, today announced that a jury of 132 independent design experts from around the world has recognised the i300’s design achievements with the iF DESIGN AWARD 2024 in the motorcycles category. Zapp’s i300 previously received both the Red Dot Award: Product Design and the German Design Award in 2023 in addition to six further design awards.



Founded in 1953, Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH is the world’s oldest independent design organisation. Its 2024 competition saw nearly 11,000 entries submitted from 72 countries.

Warin Thanathawee, Chief Design Officer of Zapp EV, said: “The iF, Red Dot and German Design Award are recognised as three of the world’s most prestigious product design awards. Receiving the iF DESIGN AWARD 2024 means i300 has now won them all, which is a significant achievement. We have made history today and this reconfirms that Zapp’s i300 is a truly innovative and groundbreaking product. I am honoured that our approach of combining striking forms and practical functionality with a unique design DNA has now been recognised as prize-worthy by these world-renowned design institutions. It brings us immense joy knowing we can make a product as distinguished as this that people will use every day.”

The i300’s new form factor, enabled by the patented Z-shaped exoskeleton, combines the performance of a step-over motorcycle with the accessibility of a step-through scooter. This low-component whole-vehicle architecture simplifies the assembly process and improves vehicle manoeuvrability and agility as a result of reduced weight and lower centre of gravity while also allowing for modular under-seat storage. It also houses two lightweight batteries that can be carried indoors and charged from any standard wall socket, thus eliminating range anxiety and the need for dedicated charging infrastructure. Zapp is currently moving i300 into production and first customer deliveries are expected in summer 2024.

About Zapp EV

Zapp EV (Nasdaq: ZAPP) and its operating subsidiaries are run by a team of experts from the mobility industry, on a mission to redefine the electric two-wheeler segment. Zapp's debut product, the i300, is an urban electric high-performance two-wheeler capable of traditional motorcycle levels of performance in a step-through format, combining ease of use with exhilaration and fun. The i300 is the first in a suite of high-performance electric two-wheelers that Zapp plans to bring to market. Zapp will offer a high-quality direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). Customers ordering the i300 online will have their bikes conveniently delivered to their home by authorised “Zappers,” who will provide at-home inspection, service and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Zapp is a registered trademark of Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited in the United Kingdom and other countries. For more information, visit www.zappev.com .

About the iF DESIGN AWARD

Since 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for excellent design. The iF design brand is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. It honors design achievements in all disciplines: product, packaging, communication and service design, architecture and interior architecture as well as professional concept, user experience (UX) and user interface (UI). All award-winning entries are featured on ifdesign.com .

