Annual Report 2023

2023 financial performance: Continued solid organic growth

Columbus’ revenue amounted to DKK 1,540m in 2023, corresponding to an increase of 11% and 15% adjusted for currency and acquisition. EBITDA increased by 28% to DKK 118m.

All major Business Lines contributed to the revenue growth, especially our strategic Business Lines Data & Analytics and Customer Experience & Engagement showed continued rapid growth, delivering 30% and 49% respectively. Columbus’ largest Business Line, Dynamics also continued the strong development in 2023 with 12% growth.

The Market Units in the UK and Denmark demonstrated strong progress in 2023, growing service revenue by 43% and 31% respectively. The largest Market Unit, Sweden, showed strong momentum in a market affected by a challenging economy, growing service revenue by 14% in constant currency. However, the Market Unit in Norway saw a more mixed picture during the year after a long period of strong growth, delivering a growth of 0.4% in constant currency.

“The strong underlying development in Q4 2023 is expected to continue in 2024. However, we closely monitor the external conditions as the geopolitical uncertainty quickly could affect the market development”.

Chairman of the Board, Ib Kunøe

“After three years of streamlining the company, Columbus is now ready to unfold the earnings potential and reach new heights. We have the organization in place to roll out the initiatives of the EBITDA15 program to improve profitability”.

CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen.

Performance highlights 2023

Revenue growth of 11% amounting to DKK 1,540m

EBITDA amounted to DKK 118m, corresponding to an increase of 28%

Recurring revenue amounted to DKK 205m, corresponding to an increase of 6%

Profit before tax amounted to DKK 39m, corresponding to an increase of 23%

Efficiency of 67%

Operational highlights 2023

Acquisition of ICY Security

Launch of new three-year strategy - “New Heights”

Entering the life science industry

Accelerated our sustainability efforts

Initiated a global AI Innovation Program





Service revenue split on Business Lines

DKK ´000 2023 2022 ∆% Dynamics 778,901 693,988 12.2% M3 301,472 303,231 -0.6% Digital Commerce 195,418 192,262 1.6% Data & Analytics 77,233 59,653 29.5% Customer Experience & Engagement 67,248 45,179 48.8% Security 29,538 0 - Strategy & Change 8,389 6,513 28.8% Other Local Business 16,857 16,216 4.0% Total sale of services 1,475,056 1,317,042 12.0% Total sale of products 64,899 72,392 -10.4% Total net revenue 1,539,955 1,389,434 10.8%





Service revenue split on Market Units

DKK ´000 2023 2022 ∆% Sweden 557,072 525,024 6.1% Denmark 331,809 252,862 31.2% Norway 234,391 262,271 -10.6% UK 229,317 159,916 43.4% US 82,608 80,284 2.9% Other 35,531 32,337 9.9% GDC 4,328 4,348 -0.5% Total sale of services 1,475,056 1,317,042 12.0% Total sale of products 64,899 72,392 -10.4% Total net revenue 1,539,955 1,389,434 10.8%





Outlook for 2024

Based on the financial performance in 2023 and the current order book and pipeline forecast, our full year guidance for 2024 is as follows:





Outlook 2024 Realized 2023 Outlook 2023 Organic revenue growth 8-10% 14.8% 8-12% EBITDA margin 9-10% 7.6% 7.4-9.0%

