Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

13 March 2024 at 10.15 a.m.

Aktia's Annual Report 2023 published

Aktia has today published its Annual Report 2023. The report is available at https://www.aktia.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/year/2023. The Annual Report comprises Aktia's business review, the corporate responsibility report, the report by the Board of Directors, the financial statements for 2023, and the corporate governance report. Aktia’s non-financial report is included in the report by the Board of Directors.

Aktia’s Pillar III Report 2023 and Remuneration Report 2023 for the governing bodies of Aktia Bank Plc have also been published at the same time. All documents are available on the company website www.aktia.com.

The report by the Board of Directors, the financial statements, corporate governance report and remuneration report are available in Finnish, Swedish and English. Aktia's business review and corporate responsibility report and Pillar III Report are available in English.

The financial statements are published in accordance with the ESEF (European Single Electronic Format) reporting requirements (in Swedish). The audit firm KPMG Oy Ab has provided an independent auditor’s limited assurance report on Aktia’s ESEF Financial Statements. The assurance engagement has been executed in accordance with the International Standard on Assurance Engagement (ISAE) 3000.

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 860 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2023 amounted to EUR 13.7 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.0 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.

