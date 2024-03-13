Moa to develop next-gen bioherbicides in new 10-year commercial partnership with Croda

Deal will accelerate Moa’s development of next-generation bioherbicides, designed to tackle the global threat to food production from increasing weed resistance





Croda’s extensive library of natural compounds and manufacturing capabilities will help Moa develop breakthrough solutions with even greater speed and accuracy





“Croda’s partnership with Moa for this 10-year exclusive agreement is an important endorsement of our cutting-edge capabilities,” says Virginia Corless, CEO of Moa Technology



OXFORD, United Kingdom, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moa Technology, the leading agricultural biotech company, and Croda International plc, the global life sciences and consumer care company, have formed a strategic partnership to tackle the global problem of declining food crop yields by using marine science.

The partnership aims to develop next-generation bioherbicides for land-based farms by combining Croda’s extensive research into the marine microbiome – developed by its Nautilus Biosciences subsidiary in Canada – with Moa’s own unique herbicide discovery engine. Croda’s advanced manufacturing capabilities will help bring to the field new products identified from the collaboration.

The $5 billion biopesticide market is growing at around 8% a year, according to Croda estimates, as farmers urgently seek better ways to tackle weeds and pests which have become resistant to conventional methods. Fast-growing herbicide-resistant weeds, such as pigweed, mare’s tail and waterhemp, can reduce crop yields by over 50%, threatening food security for millions of people around the world.

Spun out of the University of Oxford in 2017 to develop new and more sustainable ways to help ensure global food security, Moa today employs over 70 people and is backed by leading agritech and life sciences venture capital firms. Alongside its proprietary biotechnology platforms which work to identify herbicides with novel modes of action (MOAs), Moa deploys state-of-the-art AI/machine learning and operates its own world-class glasshouse testing facilities. Moa already has a diverse pipeline of new herbicides – both biological and synthetic – some of which it is developing on its own, and some with industry partners.

Virginia Corless, Chief Executive Officer of Moa Technology, says:

“We can’t wait to get started on using the wealth of data in Croda’s marine library to create the biopesticides of the future. That Croda have chosen to partner with us for this 10-year exclusive agreement is an endorsement of Moa’s cutting-edge research and development capabilities and the great progress we have made in finding diverse new ways to tackle the huge global problem of food security.”

Dave Cherry, VP Strategy Life Sciences at Croda, says:

“The partnership will allow Croda to explore new approaches to sustainable agriculture by working with Moa and using their biotechnology platforms to screen our extensive library of natural marine compounds. Together we can unlock potential commercial solutions as we work towards a mutually beneficial relationship between Croda and nature for a thriving planet and society.

“We are delighted to be working with Moa in order to explore new opportunities in this area.”

About Moa Technology:

Moa Technology is a leading agricultural biotech company aiming to address the global problem of declining crop yields – which threatens the food security of millions of people – and the related problems of deforestation and climate change, in a new and more sustainable way.

Based on ground-breaking research by Oxford University scientists Professor Liam Dolan FRS and Dr Clément Champion, Moa’s unique and innovative approach uses a plant-based discovery engine to find new synthetic and bio herbicides. These work in different ways (known as “modes of action") to conventional herbicides, which have become increasingly ineffective at stopping weeds from choking vital food crops.

At its world class laboratories in Oxford and glasshouse facilities, Moa has already generated a promising pipeline of new herbicides advancing towards field trials, and works with some of the biggest names in agriculture.

Moa is backed by top-tier life science and agritech investors, including Lansdowne Partners, IP Group, BGF Investments, Bits x Bites, Parkwalk Advisors, Oxford Science Enterprises and the University of Oxford.

Website: https://www.moa-technology.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/moa-technology/

About Croda – www.croda.com

Established in 1925, Croda is the name behind sustainable, high performance ingredients and technologies in some of the world’s most successful brands: creating, making and selling speciality chemicals that are relied on by industries and consumers everywhere.

Croda is a FTSE 100 company with over 6,100 passionate and innovative employees, working across manufacturing sites and offices around the world with a shared Purpose to use Smart science to improve lives™. As part of this Purpose, and with around two thirds of its organic raw materials already from bio-based sources, Croda has committed to be the most sustainable supplier of innovative ingredients, becoming Climate, Land and People Positive by 2030.