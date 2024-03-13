North America Deodorants Market to Surge, Reaching $11.48 Billion by 2029 with CAGR of 6.73%

Dublin, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Deodorants - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts 2019 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest industry analysis report on the North America Deodorants Market reveals a promising growth trajectory for the sector, with an estimated surge in market size from $8.29 billion in 2024 to $11.48 billion by 2029. This reflects a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.73% over the forecast period.

The review phase has uncovered key insights into the factors propelling the market forward. One significant trend is the growing consumer inclination towards maintaining hygiene and freshness. Consumers' heightened consciousness about personal cleanliness has led to a marked increase in the daily use of deodorants, driving the market expansively in the North American region.





Rise in Demand for Natural Deodorant Products

In line with global health and wellness trends, the North American market has seen a clear shift towards natural and organic deodorant products. There's a rising scrutiny on personal care ingredients, with more consumers seeking formulations free from parabens and aluminum compounds. This trend is expected to proliferate, with brands increasingly innovating to cater to the demand for safer, more natural deodorant options.

United States Dominates with Largest Market Share

The United States continues to hold the lion's share of the market within North America. This dominance is attributed to amplified consumer interest in personal grooming, innovative product fragrances, and heightened female participation in the workforce. Additionally, the preference for natural variants in deodorants has been noticeable, thereby broadening the scope for the United States market.

Competitive Landscape and Key Players

The competitive landscape in the North American deodorants market is both consolidated and highly competitive, with the presence of key global players. Major brands continue to engage in research & development to bring forward products aligned with the evolving consumer preferences towards natural and sustainable personal care practices.

As per the comprehensive review, the market dynamics in North America indicate strong growth potential and an expanding base of brands and products that are set to shape the future of personal hygiene practices.

Increased consumer awareness about hygiene and cleanliness

The upsurge in demand for natural and organic deodorant products

The robust presence of global players and evolving retail platforms

These findings are crucial for industry stakeholders, investors, and market observers as they indicate a period of lucrative growth and transformation in the deodorant market across North America.

Key Topics Covered

Introduction Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Market Opportunities and Future Trends Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Unilever PLC

Beiersdorf AG

Revlon Inc.

Procter & Gamble Co.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

L'Occitane International SA

The Avon Company

Revlon Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/msslgz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment