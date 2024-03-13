Dublin, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Polyvinyl Chloride Market by Raw Material (Acetylene, Ethylene Dichloride), Application (Flexible, Rigid), End-User - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Polyvinyl Chloride Market size was estimated at USD 57.49 billion in 2023, USD 60.58 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.63% to reach USD 84.41 billion by 2030.
Drivers:
- Increase in the infrastructure construction activities across the globe
- Rising adoption of polyvinyl chloride in the electrical industry
- Rising investments in the healthcare and medical devices industry across economies
- Increasing utilization of polyvinyl chloride in sustainable manufacturing
Restraints:
- Fluctuation in prices of raw materials
Challenges:
- Harmful environmental impact associated with the usage and manufacturing of polyvinyl chloride
Companies Mentioned
- ADEKA Corporation
- Avient Corporation
- BASF SE
- Chemplast Sanmar Limited
- Clariant AG
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Formosa Plastics Corporation
- INEOS Group Limited
- Inner Mongolia Junzheng Energy & Chemical Group Co.,Ltd
- Innospec Inc.
- KEM ONE SAS
- LG Chem Ltd.
- Mayzo, Inc.
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation
- Orbia Advance Corporation S.A.B. de CV
- Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Sika AG
- Sinochem Holdings Corporation Ltd.
- Solvay S.A.
- The Lubrizol Corporation
- Westlake Corporation
- Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co., Ltd.
