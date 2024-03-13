Dublin, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Polyvinyl Chloride Market by Raw Material (Acetylene, Ethylene Dichloride), Application (Flexible, Rigid), End-User - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Polyvinyl Chloride Market size was estimated at USD 57.49 billion in 2023, USD 60.58 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.63% to reach USD 84.41 billion by 2030.







FPNV Positioning Matrix



The FPNV Positioning Matrix is pivotal in evaluating the Polyvinyl Chloride Market. It offers a comprehensive assessment of vendors, examining key metrics related to Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction. This in-depth analysis empowers users to make well-informed decisions aligned with their requirements. Based on the evaluation, the vendors are then categorized into four distinct quadrants representing varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V).



Market Share Analysis



The Market Share Analysis is a comprehensive tool that provides an insightful and in-depth examination of the current state of vendors in the Polyvinyl Chloride Market. By meticulously comparing and analyzing vendor contributions in terms of overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can offer companies a greater understanding of their performance and the challenges they face when competing for market share. Additionally, this analysis provides valuable insights into the competitive nature of the sector, including factors such as accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits observed over the base year period studied. With this expanded level of detail, vendors can make more informed decisions and devise effective strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.

The report offers valuable insights on the following aspects:

Market Penetration: It presents comprehensive information on the market provided by key players. Market Development: It delves deep into lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the penetration across mature market segments. Market Diversification: It provides detailed information on new product launches, untapped geographic regions, recent developments, and investments. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: It conducts an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation: It offers intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $60.58 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $84.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

Drivers:

Increase in the infrastructure construction activities across the globe

Rising adoption of polyvinyl chloride in the electrical industry

Rising investments in the healthcare and medical devices industry across economies

Increasing utilization of polyvinyl chloride in sustainable manufacturing

Restraints:

Fluctuation in prices of raw materials

Challenges:

Harmful environmental impact associated with the usage and manufacturing of polyvinyl chloride

Companies Mentioned

ADEKA Corporation

Avient Corporation

BASF SE

Chemplast Sanmar Limited

Clariant AG

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

Formosa Plastics Corporation

INEOS Group Limited

Inner Mongolia Junzheng Energy & Chemical Group Co.,Ltd

Innospec Inc.

KEM ONE SAS

LG Chem Ltd.

Mayzo, Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Orbia Advance Corporation S.A.B. de CV

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sika AG

Sinochem Holdings Corporation Ltd.

Solvay S.A.

The Lubrizol Corporation

Westlake Corporation

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a7e6uq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment