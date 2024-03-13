Zinc Polycarboxylate Cement Market Size is Anticipated to Reach USD 282.1 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.6%. - Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The forecasted market valuation of the global zinc polycarboxylate cement market is US$ 282.1 million by the end of the year 2031. It is not working that this market was valued at about US$ 164.4 million in 2021. This market advancement is significant, with a moderately developing CAGR of 5.6%.



The dental health issues faced by people worldwide have been increasing significantly. It has been estimated that about 45% of the entire population is affected by certain dental diseases which are yet to be treated. Consequently, this creates significant scope for the market to advance and incorporate dental replacements using zinc polycarboxylate cement.

At the same time, the dental health awareness among people is increasing. Consequently, this surges the demand for bridges between teeth, different crowns to cover the infected teeth to prevent decay, etc. Hence, this proves to be one of the crucial market drivers driving the said market significantly.

Due to the increasing dental tourism, the affordability of dental treatments has been increasing. As a result, most of the population in European and North American countries have started to choose Asian countries like India, Thailand, and many more to carry out their dental treatments cheaply. This creates another significant market driving force for the subject market.

Key Findings from the Market Report



The market segmentation of the global zinc polycarboxylate cement market is based on the physical form of zinc and the point of application. In the context of the physical form, the solid form of zinc polycarboxylate cement is observed to be in high demand. The main reason behind this is the ease of mixing solid zinc powder. This reduces the time for medical surgery.

Large-scale hospitals often require medical instruments and materials to be replaced and replenished. This creates a demand for zinc polycarboxylate cement. Moreover, most of the demand is made from hospitals, one of the important market segments of the subject market.

Dental clinics are important demand generators for zinc polycarboxylate cement. As a result, a constant supply needs to be given to dental clinics to meet their requirements. Hence, this is another important market segment for the market under consideration.

Regional Profile



Due to rising medical infrastructure and technological assistance, producing zinc polycarboxylate cement has become easier. As a result, Europe is leading the global zinc polycarboxylate cement market. Also, most of the European population is affected by dental problems, thereby increasing the scope within Europe.

Apart from the European countries, North America also holds a respectable market share within the said market.

Asia-Pacific and the Middle East are two essential channels for the market to grow in the future.

Key Developments in the Zinc Polycarboxylate Cement Market



In April 2019, Filtek Universal Restorative was launched by 3M, a new composite in the dental healthcare sector. With the help of this composite material, better dental results have been ensured.

In the case of Dentsply Sirona, a massive economic investment of about $ 600 million was made to innovate different dental surgery instruments in the last six years.

In January 2022, the terms of innovation for Ivoclar Vivadent changed. It allowed the organization to innovate its surgical instruments to serve customer needs.

Competitive Landscape



As far as the competition within the market is concerned, it has been identified that the competitive landscape for the global zinc polycarboxylate cement market is fierce.

Ivoclar Vivadent is one of these key players known for its wide range of syringes, composites, and adhesives for dental treatments.

3M manufactures different abrasives along with adhesives. Also, it diversifies its product portfolio by entering the automotive sector.

Dentsply Sirona offers CAD/CAM solutions for dental practitioners. In addition to this, it also offers dentures and digital dentures to patients.

Key Players



3M

Dentsply Sirona

Ivoclar Vivadent

Shofu Inc.

BISCO Inc.

Henry Schein Inc.

Market Segmentation



Type

Solid

Liquid

End User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Dental Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Dental Academic and Research Institutes

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

