RAI Amsterdam Selects Cisco and Radware for Cloud Security

RAI Amsterdam has selected Cisco and Radware to enhance network security for its events.

Cisco Secure Cloud DDoS Protection, developed by Radware, was chosen to address the robust network requirements for IT, gaming, and financial services events at RAI Amsterdam.

The solution bolsters RAI’s security resilience by swiftly identifying and blocking harmful traffic, ensuring uninterrupted network availability, and optimizing application performance during DDoS attacks.



MAHWAH, N.J., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cisco and Radware® today announced they have been selected by RAI Amsterdam to enhance network security with Cisco Secure Cloud DDoS Protection, a solution developed by Radware that is part of Cisco’s Cloud Security portfolio. RAI Amsterdam is one of the biggest event and exhibition centers in the Netherlands.

RAI Amsterdam hosts a diverse array of approximately 500 events annually, attracting around 1.5 million visitors. These events include specific emphasis on robust network requirements for IT, gaming, and financial services events. Addressing this need, RAI Amsterdam has opted for Cisco Secure Cloud DDoS Protection, a solution engineered to provide resilience and uninterrupted availability for organizations facing DDoS attacks.

“We are continually investing in our IT environment so when our exhibitors and their customers walk through our doors, they are getting secure next-gen digital experiences that are among the best in the world,” said Bret Baas, chief information officer at RAI Amsterdam. “Our collaboration with Radware and Cisco is essential in helping us deliver on that commitment. Together, they are providing us with state-of-the-art cyber protection, deep technical expertise, and a flexible business model. It’s a seamless partnership.”

Cisco Secure DDoS Protection swiftly identifies and blocks harmful traffic using advanced behavioral algorithms and a global network of cloud scrubbing centers. This comprehensive solution, developed by Radware, not only neutralizes DDoS attacks but also safeguards the network, optimizes application performance, and ensures uninterrupted availability during attacks.

“Cisco is proud to work with RAI Amsterdam to enhance their network security. In today’s digital landscape, the importance of safeguarding large event and exhibition centers cannot be overstated. With Cisco Secure Cloud DDoS Protection, we provide robust cybersecurity measures that ensure resilience and availability, helping RAI Amsterdam maintain a secure network environment as they host a diverse range of events,” said Michel Schaalje, cybersecurity lead at Cisco Netherlands.

“With more cyberattacks targeting industry events, security has become a critical component to a program’s overall success,” said Yoav Gazelle, Radware’s chief business officer. “Working together with Cisco, we enable major event organizations and exhibition centers like RAI Amsterdam to build secure state-of-the-art IT environments that align with high-end digital objectives while making cyber protection easy to buy, deploy, and maintain.”

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

Radware encourages you to join our community and follow us on: Facebook, LinkedIn, Radware Blog, X, YouTube, and Radware Mobile for iOS and Android.

©2024 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents, and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details, please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

Radware believes the information in this document is accurate in all material respects as of its publication date. However, the information is provided without any express, statutory, or implied warranties and is subject to change without notice.

The contents of any website or hyperlinks mentioned in this press release are for informational purposes and the contents thereof are not part of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

