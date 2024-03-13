Fetal Monitoring Market revenue to reach USD 15.81 Billion by 2035, says Research Nester

New York , March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fetal monitoring market size is slated to expand at 10.20% CAGR between 2023 and 2035. The market is poised to garner a revenue of USD 15.81 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of USD 2.93 billion in the year 2022. The expansion of this market can be attributed primarily to an increase in the age of mothers and higher rates of preterm births. According to the WHO, 15 million babies are born prematurely each year which accounts for about one, in every ten births worldwide. Fetal Monitoring serves as a method to observe the well-being of a baby, inside the womb. Its purpose is to identify any issues that may occur during the delivery of a premature baby.

Request Free Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4864

Furthermore, the global rise in the birth rate has created a need for fetal monitoring equipment and services. With expanding populations and improved access to healthcare pregnant women are seeking prenatal care and monitoring. As a result, there has been an increase in the availability of facilities providing prenatal care leading to a higher demand for fetal monitoring equipment and services. This technology involves the use of devices to monitor the fetal heart rate and uterine contractions during pregnancy and labor. It helps healthcare providers identify potential issues and make informed decisions regarding the care of both the mother and the baby. Ultrasound is commonly used for fetal monitoring to visualize the fetus and assess its growth and development. Doppler ultrasound is also employed to measure blood flow in the umbilical cord and other key areas.





Fetal Monitoring Market: Key Takeaways

Market in Asia Pacific to propel highest growth

The hospitals segment to garner the highest growth

Market in North America to grow at a highest rate

Increasing Awareness about Maternal and Fetal Health across the Globe to Boost Market Growth

Pregnant women are increasingly recognizing the significance of taking care of their babies and closely monitoring their development to prevent any potential issues in the future. Around the world various initiatives focused on fetal health are being organized to raise awareness promote a healthy life for both mother and baby and ensure overall wellbeing. This rise in awareness is expected to drive the demand for monitoring. A recent survey revealed that 70% of women, in the United States consider fetal monitoring to be a crucial aspect of prenatal care. The market is experiencing growth due to advancements in monitoring technology, which includes wireless monitoring and noninvasive techniques. Additionally, the increased demand for fetal and neonatal equipment such, as ultrasound devices, fetal pulse oximeters, fetal Doppler, fetal MRI systems, fetal monitors and other similar devices is expected to contribute to the rise of the fetal monitoring market. Medical conditions like diabetes and hypertension have become more common which means it's crucial to closely monitor the health of the baby during pregnancy. These conditions can lead to issues such, as premature labor, low birth weight and stillbirth. Detecting these conditions early and providing medical care is essential. That's why it's important for pregnant women to receive prenatal care and monitoring throughout their pregnancy.

Fetal Monitoring Industry: Regional Overview

The global fetal monitoring market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Rising Maternal Age to Drive the Market Growth in Asia Pacific Region

The fetal monitoring market in Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. As women in the Asia Pacific region delay childbirth, the likelihood of high-risk pregnancies increases. Older maternal age is associated with a higher incidence of complications during pregnancy, making continuous fetal monitoring essential for ensuring both maternal and fetal well-being. According to the United Nations, the average age of mothers at first birth has been increasing in many Asian countries. For instance, in Japan, the average age of first-time mothers was 30.7 years in 2020. The Asia Pacific region has witnessed consistently high birth rates, contributing to a larger pool of pregnancies. Higher birth rates indicate a larger target market for fetal monitoring devices and services, as more expectant mothers seek advanced healthcare solutions during pregnancy. The improvement of healthcare infrastructure enhances access to advanced medical technologies, including fetal monitoring devices. As governments invest in healthcare facilities and services, the adoption of state-of-the-art fetal monitoring equipment becomes more feasible, benefiting both urban and rural areas.

Rising Prevalence of High-Risk Pregnancies to Propel the Growth in the North America Region

The North America fetal monitoring market is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2035. Factors such as maternal age, obesity, and pre-existing medical conditions contribute to the rising incidence of high-risk pregnancies. Fetal monitoring becomes crucial in managing and mitigating potential complications, driving the demand for monitoring devices in North America. According to a study, the prevalence of high-risk pregnancies in the United States increased from 9.4% in 2004 to 12.6% in 2020. Ongoing technological advancements in North America contribute to the development of more sophisticated and user-friendly fetal monitoring devices. The integration of advanced features attracts healthcare providers, fostering market growth as they seek state-of-the-art solutions for prenatal care. Advanced maternal age is associated with a higher risk of complications during pregnancy. As women in North America delay childbirth, the demand for fetal monitoring solutions increases to ensure the well-being of both mother and baby, driving market growth. Favorable reimbursement policies incentivize healthcare providers to adopt advanced fetal monitoring technologies, especially those supporting remote monitoring. This, in turn, contributes to the overall growth of the fetal monitoring market in North America.

Make an Inquiry Before Buying this Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/inquiries-before-buying-4864

Fetal Monitoring Segmentation by End User

Hospitals

Neonatal Centers

The hospitals segment in the fetal monitoring market is anticipated to hold the largest share during the forecast period. The consistent rise in-patient admissions place a growing demand on hospital services. With an increasing number of patients seeking care, hospitals invest in advanced medical technologies, including fetal monitoring systems, to enhance patient outcomes and overall healthcare quality. According to a report by the American Hospital Association (AHA), the total number of hospital admissions in the United States increased by 16.8% from 2000 to 2019. As the field of maternal-fetal medicine evolves, hospitals strive to adopt the latest technologies to provide optimal care for expectant mothers and their babies. This includes the incorporation of advanced fetal monitoring systems to ensure early detection and management of potential complications. Hospitals are increasingly adopting patient-centric models, recognizing the significance of involving expectant mothers in their healthcare decisions. Fetal monitoring devices play a crucial role in empowering patients by providing real-time data and enhancing their understanding of the pregnancy process.

Fetal Monitoring Segmentation by Product

Fetal Monitoring Devices

Neonatal Monitoring devices

The neonatal monitoring devices segment in the global fetal monitoring market is anticipated to hold a significant share during the forecast period. The rising incidence of preterm births is a significant growth driver for neonatal monitoring devices. Preterm infants often require intensive monitoring and care, and advanced monitoring technologies are crucial for early detection and management of potential complications. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), globally, an estimated 15 million babies are born preterm each year, accounting for about 1 in 10 births. Ongoing technological developments contribute to the improvement of neonatal monitoring devices, making them more sophisticated and effective. Hospitals and neonatal care units adopt these devices to enhance the quality of care and improve outcomes for newborns. As awareness of neonatal health increases, there is a greater emphasis on early detection and intervention in neonatal care. Monitoring devices become essential tools for healthcare professionals to assess the health of newborns and provide timely interventions when needed.

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global fetal monitoring market that are profiled by Research Nester are GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Siemens Healthineers AG, FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc., Huntleigh Healthcare Limited, ArjoHuntleigh AB, Bionet Co., Ltd, and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Market

Koninklijke Philips N.V.: Philips announced the launch of a new fetal monitoring solution called Avalon CL, which is designed to improve the efficiency and accuracy of fetal monitoring in labor and delivery units. The solution features a compact, wireless monitoring unit and a range of sensors for measuring fetal heart rate, uterine activity, and maternal vital signs.

GE Healthcare: GE Healthcare announced that it had received clearance from the US FDA for its new fetal monitoring system, called Corometrics 372. The system features advanced technologies such as digital signal processing and a touch-screen interface, and is designed to improve the accuracy and ease of use of fetal monitoring in clinical settings.

Read our insightful Blogs and Data-driven Case Studies:

Genome Editing Technology - Altering Genetic Code to achieve Medical Breakthroughs

Get to know about the concept of genome editing. Our guide explores the applications of gene editing in different areas. Also, the blog discusses the issues associated with gene editing technology.

https://www.researchnester.com/blog/healthcare/biotechnology/genome-editing-technology-altering-genetic-code-to-achieve-medical-breakthroughs

How a Healthcare Company integrated IT & a robust Healthcare Pipeline for Epidemiology Analysis?

Discover how integration of IT technologies in healthcare benefits businesses. Know about the significance of AI in healthcare and explore the opportunities it comes up with.

https://www.researchnester.com/case-study/healthcare/healthcare-it/how-healthcare-company-integrated-IT-and-robust-healthcare-pipeline-for-epidemiology-analysis

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.